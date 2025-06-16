Two-time Indy 500 winner Newgarden flips car, walks away from wreck in IndyCar race at Gateway

Nation & World News
Two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Josef Newgarden flipped his car upside down during Sunday night’s race at Gateway outside St. Louis
Josef Newgarden is introduced before the start of the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Sunday, May 25, 2025. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Josef Newgarden is introduced before the start of the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Sunday, May 25, 2025. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
MADISON, Ill. (AP) — Two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Josef Newgarden flipped his car upside down during Sunday night’s race at Gateway outside St. Louis.

Newgarden crashed midway through the race after contact with Louis Foster.

Foster spun into the wall and shot across the track, stopping directly in Newgarden's path. Newgarden was unable to avoid the direct collision and his car launched into the air, damaged the SAFER barrier, landed on its roof and then skidded for a considerable distance.

The IndyCar safety crew immediately helped Newgarden from his car and he radioed his Team Penske crew he was fine.

IndyCar’s safety team had to turn the No. 2 Chevrolet back on its wheels after Newgarden was out of the car and the race was under yellow for the clean up.

“I got a bit of a wiggle ... got a bit too high and went into the marbles," Foster said. “I just couldn’t stop the car from spinning and, obviously, a pretty scary impact with myself and Josef. I’m glad he is OK."

Newgarden declined to comment after he was released from the medical center.

Earlier in the race, Newgarden teammate Will Power crashed when a cut tire caused him to hit the wall. Power had started on the pole. Team Penske is winless this season.

Kyle Kirkwood of Andretti Global won for the second consecutive race, third of the season. Only Kirkwood and two-time reigning IndyCar champion Alex Palou have won this season. Palou has five wins.

