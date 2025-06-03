Two boat operators charged in wakeboarding girl's death in South Florida

MIAMI (AP) — Misdemeanor charges have filed against the man who was operating the boat that fatally struck a 15-year-old girl off a South Florida beach last year, as well as the man who was operating the boat she had been wakeboarding behind, authorities announced Tuesday.

Carlos Guillermo Alonso, 79, was charged April 28 with violating two U.S. Coast Guard navigational rules, and Edmund Richard Hartley, 31, was charged April 29 with violating four Coast Guard rules, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said in a press release.

Attorneys for Alonso and Hartley didn't immediately respond to emails seeking comment. They have both pleaded not guilty.