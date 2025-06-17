Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Turkish court sentences opposition politician for inciting hatred, but orders his release

A Turkish court has sentenced a far-right politician to more than two years in prison for incident public hatred and hostility
FILE - Umit Ozdag, the leader of nationalist Victory Party, speaks to the media after he filed a legal complaint, in Ankara, Turkey, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, demanding that prosecutors investigate allegations of corruption. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Umit Ozdag, the leader of nationalist Victory Party, speaks to the media after he filed a legal complaint, in Ankara, Turkey, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, demanding that prosecutors investigate allegations of corruption. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici, File)
25 minutes ago

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A Turkish court on Tuesday sentenced a far-right politician to more than two years in prison for inciting public hatred and hostility, but ordered his release because of time already served.

Umit Ozdag, the leader of Turkey's Victory Party, was detained in January over accusations that he insulted President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with comments that he made during a party meeting.

A day later, Ozdag was formally arrested and charged with inciting hatred against migrants. He was blamed for last year's anti-Syrian refugee riots in the central Turkish province of Kayseri, during which hundreds of homes and businesses were attacked.

Ozdag, a 64-year-old former academic, is an outspoken critic of Turkey’s refugee policies, and has previously called for the repatriation of millions of Syrian refugees.

During his trial, Ozdag acknowledged advocating the return of refugees, but strongly denied that he had incited violence against them. He maintained that his imprisonment was politically motivated and aimed at silencing him.

The court sentenced him to two years and four months in prison, but ordered his release, ruling that he has already served a sufficient portion of the sentence.

The trial took place amid a widespread crackdown on the opposition to Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party.

Officials from municipalities controlled by the main opposition — the Republican People's Party, or CHP — have faced waves of arrests this year. Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, viewed as the main challenger to Erdogan's two-decade rule, was detained in March over allegations of corruption.

Many people in Turkey consider the cases to be politically driven, according to opinion polls. However, Erdogan’s government insists that the courts are impartial and free from political involvement.

More Stories

Keep Reading

A Syrian doctor, center, accused of torture and war crimes in his Syrian homeland, stands next to his lawyer Oussama Al-Agi, right, in the Higher Regional Court before the verdict is announced in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, June 16, 2025. (Boris Roessler/dpa via AP)

Credit: AP

German court sentences Syrian doctor to life in prison for torture and war crimes in his homeland

Mahmoud Khalil can remain jailed over claims he lied on green card application, judge says

Austrian school shooter planned attack in detail but his motive remains unclear, investigators say

The Latest

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort, right, tries to shoot over Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner during the second half of Game 4 of the NBA Finals basketball series, Friday, June 13, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

NBA Finals guide: When the games are, how to watch, what the odds are

9m ago

Overnight Russian attack on Kyiv kills 15 and injures 156

9m ago

Trump is at a moment of choosing as Israel looks for more US help crushing Iran's nuclear program

12m ago

Featured

The Juneteenth Atlanta Parade and Music Festival takes place Saturday beginning at The King Center and ending at Piedmont Park. Due to sponsorship difficulties, the event was shortened from three days to two this year. (Jenni Girtman for the AJC)

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Juneteenth Atlanta fest goes on despite near-cancellation amid ‘DEI attack’

Pullback by military and corporate sponsors amid the goverment's anti-DEI initiatives put this year’s Juneteenth event in difficult straits, organizer Bob Johnson said.

Study finds high ‘forever chemical’ levels in some Georgia residents’ blood

Emory University researchers have announced the results of a study that found many residents of two northwest Georgia cities have high levels of PFAS in their blood.

27-year-old drowns in Lake Lanier amid birthday celebration

27-year-old Ramon Diaz-Soria drowned in Lake Lanier when he jumped into the water with his unsecured life jacket. He didn't resurface.