Turkey to export 48 of its nationally produced fighter jets to Indonesia

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey will export 48 of its nationally-produced KAAN fighter jets to Indonesia, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Wednesday, marking the first export deal for the advanced aircraft that is still in the development stage.

Erdogan said in an X post that the 48 KAAN fighter jets would be manufactured in Turkey and exported to Indonesia, adding that Indonesia’s “local capabilities” would be integrated into the production process.

The Turkish leader didn't elaborate or disclose the financial details of the agreement.