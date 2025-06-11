Nation & World News
Turkey to export 48 of its nationally produced fighter jets to Indonesia

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Turkey will export 48 of its nationally-produced KAAN fighter jets to Indonesia
21 minutes ago

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey will export 48 of its nationally-produced KAAN fighter jets to Indonesia, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Wednesday, marking the first export deal for the advanced aircraft that is still in the development stage.

Erdogan said in an X post that the 48 KAAN fighter jets would be manufactured in Turkey and exported to Indonesia, adding that Indonesia’s “local capabilities” would be integrated into the production process.

The Turkish leader didn't elaborate or disclose the financial details of the agreement.

The deal came on the sidelines of the defense industry exposition, Indo Defence 2025, in Jakarta, Turkey’s Sabah newspaper reported.

“This agreement showcases the progress and achievements of our domestic and national defense industry,” Erdogan said. He also praised Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto for his role in securing the agreement.

Turkey’s first indigenous fifth-generation fighter jet, the KAAN successfully completed its maiden flight in 2024. Its first units are expected to be delivered in 2028.

The deal came amid growing economic and defense ties between Turkey and Indonesia. Earlier this year, the two countries agreed on the joint development of a Baykar combat-drone factory in Indonesia.

Pakistan and Azerbaijan, which also have strong defense ties with Turkey, are reported to be interested in purchasing KAAN fighters.

