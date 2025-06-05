Nation & World News
Trump taps senior Air Force commander for European Command

President Donald Trump is tapping an Air Force fighter pilot with extensive experience as a commander in the Middle East to be the next head of U.S. European Command
FILE - The then Lt. Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, the head of U.S. Air Force Central, speaks at a news conference at the U.S. Embassy in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell, File)

By LOLITA C. BALDOR – Associated Press
Updated 41 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is tapping an Air Force fighter pilot with extensive experience as a senior commander in the Middle East to be the next head of U.S. European Command.

Lt. Gen. Alex Grynkewich, currently the director of operations for the Joint Chiefs of Staff, would also take over as the supreme allied commander, Europe, if his nomination is confirmed by the Senate. NATO's North Atlantic Council in a statement Thursday said it approved Grynkewich's nomination as SACEUR.

The U.S. military's presence in Europe is under scrutiny, as the Trump administration eyes cuts in the force even as the region continues to grapple with Russia's war on Ukraine and the wider effects of the Israel-Hamas war.

U.S. warships have been persistently patrolling the Mediterranean Sea to be poised to support operations in support of Israel and the broader effort to secure the Red Sea corridor, where Houthi rebels have attacked commercial and military vessels.

There have been ongoing discussions in the Pentagon about slashing the number of U.S. troops across Europe. The Biden administration poured an additional 20,000 U.S. forces into the region — bringing the total to about 100,000 — to help calm escalating fears among NATO allies that they could be Russia's next target.

Defense leaders have said there have been no final decisions. Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth have both made it clear they want NATO to do more to defend its own region and that the U.S. is turning to focus more on China and America's own southern border.

In his current job, Grynkewich helps to develop guidance for the combatant commands and serves as a key aide to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff on military operations around the world.

Most recently Grynkewich served as commander of Air Forces in the Middle East, including air operations in support of the conflict in Israel, from 2022 to 2023. And prior to that he was director of operations for U.S. Central Command.

He graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy in 1993, has served as an instructor pilot and was a test pilot for the development of the F-16 and F-22 fighter jets. He has more then 2,300 flight hours.

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, June 5, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

FILE - Joint Staff Director for Operations Lt. Gen. Alex Grynkewich, speaks to the media in the Pentagon Press Briefing Room, Monday, March 17, 2025, at the Pentagon in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

FILE - Joint Staff Director for Operations Lt. Gen. Alex Grynkewich, speaks to the media in the Pentagon Press Briefing Room, Monday, March 17, 2025, at the Pentagon in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

FILE - U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, speaks at an event at the International Defense Exhibition and Conference in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell, File)

Credit: AP

