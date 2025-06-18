Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Trump remakes the White House with new flagpoles

President Donald Trump has overseen the installation of a massive new flagpole on the South Lawn of the White House
By CHRIS MEGERIAN and DARLENE SUPERVILLE – Associated Press
49 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The American flag has long flown from a pole on the White House roof, but that's always been too small for President Donald Trump, who wants everything to be bigger and more beautiful.

On Wednesday, massive new flagpoles were erected on the North and South Lawns of the White House.

“It's such a beautiful pole,” Trump said as workers used a crane to install the latest addition to the South Lawn. He returned to the same spot later in the day, saluting as the stars and stripes were hoisted for the first time.

The second pole, on the North Lawn, is close to Pennsylvania Avenue. The two poles are the most notable exterior modification to the White House since Trump returned to the presidency with grand ideas for remaking the building.

He's already updated the Oval Office, adding gold accents, more portraits and a copy of the Declaration of Independence. Workers have begun paving over the grass in the Rose Garden, and there are plans to construct a new ballroom somewhere on the White House grounds. The changes bring the iconic building more in line with Mar-a-Lago, Trump's private club in Florida.

The president made time to watch one of the flagpole installations despite the escalating conflict between Iran and Israel, plus questions of whether the U.S. would become directly involved.

“I love construction,” said Trump, who made his mark as a New York real estate developer. “I know it better than anybody.”

He talked about how the pole went down nine feet deep for stability, and the rope would be contained inside the cylinder, unlike the one at Mar-a-Lago. When the wind blows, “you hear that rope, banging.”

“This is the real deal,” he said. “This is the best you can get. There’s nothing like this.”

____

President Donald Trump speaks as a flag pole is installed on the South Lawn of the White House, Wednesday, June 18, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A newly installed flag pole stands on the South Lawn of the White House, Wednesday, June 18, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

President Donald Trump salutes as a flag is raised on the South Lawn of the White House, Wednesday, June 18, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before a flag pole is installed on the South Lawn of the White House, Wednesday, June 18, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters as a flag pole is installed on the South Lawn of the White House, Wednesday, June 18, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters while flying aboard Air Force One en route from Calgary, Canada to Joint Base Andrews, Md., late Monday, June 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Credit: AP

The Latest: Trump says the US knows where Iran’s leader is hiding but won’t kill him — ‘for now’

Trump is finally getting his chance to try to top France with a grand military parade in DC

Here’s what to expect at the Army’s 250th anniversary parade on Trump’s birthday

The Latest

Eli Givens walks in a park Wednesday, June 18, 2025, in Franklin, Tenn., after the Supreme Court upheld Tennessee's ban on gender-affirming care for transgender minors. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Credit: AP

Families of trans kids worry about what's next after Supreme Court rules on gender-affirming care

3m ago

The Latest: US says foreign students seeking visas must unlock social media accounts

11m ago

Putin says Russia could help broker a deal between Iran and Israel in their current conflict

14m ago

Featured

Mario Guevara, a metro Atlanta-based Spanish-language reporter, covers a protest against immigration enforcement on Feb. 1, 2025, on Buford Highway. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: AP

Hispanic reporter arrested at metro Atlanta protest now in ICE custody, facing deportation

Spanish-language reporter Mario Guevara was granted a bond, but ICE issued a detainer for him to be held longer. Guevara was arrested hours before the detainer was to expire

2 Democrats face runoff in Georgia Public Service Commission primary

Following the June 17 primary elections for Georgia's Public Service Commission, District 3 Democratic candidates Waites and Hubbard head to a July runoff vote.

No lights, no emergency: Sheriff’s office sued over death in deputy crash

Meriwether County deputy sped through intersection, hitting and killing 61-year-old, lawsuit says.