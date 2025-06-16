Trump muses about turning the G7 back into the G8 — or even the G9 with China

“I think you wouldn’t have a war right now if you had Russia in, and you wouldn’t have a war right now if Trump were president four years ago,” Trump said. “They threw Russia out, which I claimed was a very big mistake, even though I wasn’t in politics then.”

Trump added that Russia's leader, Vladimir Putin, is "no longer at the table, so it makes life more complicated."

Asked by a reporter if China should also be added, Trump said: “It’s not a bad idea. I don’t mind that if somebody wants to see just China coming in.”

The U.S. president said it's important for world leaders to be able to speak with one another at summits.

“Putin speaks to me. He doesn't speak to anybody else," Trump said. "He doesn't want to talk because he was very insulted when he got thrown out of the G8, as I would be, as you would be, as anybody would be.”

Trump was speaking to reporters after meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who is hosting the summit in Kananaskis, along the Canadian Rocky Mountains.

The U.S. president has levied steep tariffs against dozens of countries, and the G7 leaders are also trying to address the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran over Tehran's nuclear ambitions. But Carney tried to flatter Trump by noting that the G7 would be rudderless without the U.S.

“The G7 is nothing without U.S. leadership,” Carney said.