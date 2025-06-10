Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Trump heads to Fort Bragg while facing criticism for deploying military at Los Angeles protests

President Donald Trump plans to speak at Fort Bragg to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army
President Donald Trump speaks during an "Invest in America" roundtable with business leaders at the White House, Monday, June 9, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

President Donald Trump speaks during an "Invest in America" roundtable with business leaders at the White House, Monday, June 9, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By CHRIS MEGERIAN – Associated Press
41 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump plans to speak at Fort Bragg on Tuesday to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army as he deploys the military in an attempt to quiet immigration protests in Los Angeles.

Fort Bragg, located near Fayetteville, North Carolina, serves as headquarters for U.S. Army Special Operations Command. Highly trained units like the Green Berets and the Rangers are based there.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Army Secretary Dan Driscoll will also be at Tuesday's event, along with service members, veterans and their families.

Trump has promoted the Army's anniversary as a reason to hold a military parade in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, which is also his 79th birthday. Tanks and other vehicles will roll down city streets in a reminder of how the Republican president is reshaping the armed forces after returning to the White House this year.

Trump, who sees the military as a critical tool for domestic goals, has used the recent protests in Los Angeles as an opportunity to deploy the National Guard and U.S. Marines to quell disturbances that began as protests over immigration raids.

Trump has authorized the deployment of 4,000 National Guard soldiers to the city over the objections of Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom. About 700 Marines were also due to formally deploy to Los Angeles.

California sued Trump over the deployment, with the state attorney general arguing that the president had "trampled" the state's sovereignty. California leaders accused Trump of fanning protesters' anger, leading crowds to block off a major freeway and set self-driving cars on fire.

“We’re gonna have troops everywhere," Trump said over the weekend. “We’re not going to let this happen to our country.”

Fort Bragg has been in the middle of a cultural tug-of-war over the military. It was named after a Confederate general, then renamed to Fort Liberty two years ago.

Hegseth brought back the Bragg name, but said it was being used to honor an Army paratrooper who served in World War II.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Military tanks and other military vehicles are transported via railroad to Washington, D.C. for an upcoming parade for the Army's 250th anniversary, Monday, June 2, 2025, at Fort Cavazos near Killeen, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Credit: AP

Army leaders defend parade and border spending as Congress presses for answers

National Guard troops in LA is latest in long history of deployments during civil rights protests

The Latest: Trump authorizes the deployment of additional 2,000 National Guard members

1h ago

The Latest

Florida Panthers' Sam Bennett (9) celebrates his goal against the Edmonton Oilers with Matthew Tkachuk (19) and Eetu Luostarinen (27) during the second period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals in Sunrise, Fla., Monday, June 9, 2025. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

From a massive hit to a breakaway goal: Sam Bennett's unforgettable moment in the Stanley Cup Final

23m ago

In London, the fox has its own ambulance service when it needs help

23m ago

Netanyahu's government could collapse over ultra-Orthodox military draft law

27m ago

Featured

Georgia Senate President Pro Tempore John F. Kennedy, R-Macon, speaks at the Senate in the Capitol in Atlanta, March 28, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

The drama in the lieutenant governor race will come from the Senate floor

Five of the expected candidates for Georgia's next lieutenant governor are state senators, setting up what is expected to be a lively session. Only one is a Democrat, so far.

More storms hitting metro Atlanta through afternoon, evening

Scattered storms are expected in parts of Georgia throughout the afternoon. A stronger, more organized storm will arrive by nightfall as a cold front moves in.

YSL case has finally ended, and ‘absolutely everybody lost,’ experts say

Atlanta's yearslong YSL racketeering trial finally comes to an end with no murder convictions.