The Trump family's next venture, a mobile phone company

The Trump family company says it's launching a mobile phone company, the latest in a string of ventures that have been announced while Donald Trump is in the White House
Eric Trump speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony for Trump International Hung Yen, an urban, tourism and golf complex in Hung Yen province, Vietnam on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. (Pham Kiem/VNA via AP)

By BERNARD CONDON – Associated Press
Updated 9 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — The Trump family said it is licensing its name to a new mobile phone service, the latest in a string of ventures that have been announced while Donald Trump is in the White House despite ethical concerns that the U.S. president could mold public policy for personal gain.

Eric Trump, one of President Donald Trump’s sons running The Trump Organization, said the new venture called, Trump Mobile, will sell phones that will be built in the U.S., and the phone service will maintain a call center in the country as well.

The announcement of the new mobile phone and service, called T1 Mobile, follows several real estate deals for towers and resorts in the Middle East, including a golf development in Qatar announced in April. A $1.5 billion partnership to build golf courses, hotels and real estate projects in Vietnam was approved last month, but the deal was in the works before Trump was elected.

“Hard-working Americans deserve a wireless service that’s affordable, reflects their values, and delivers reliable quality they can count on,” said Eric Trump in a statement.

Trump criticized Apple last month because it planned to make most of its U.S. iPhones in India, and threatened to slap a 25% tariff on the devices unless the tech giant starts building the product in its home country.

The Trump family company said the new, gold-colored phone available in August, called T1 Phone, won't be designed or made by Trump Mobile, but by another company. The Trump Organization did not respond immediately to a request for more details.

The service, which will cost $47.45 a month, is partnering with existing cellular carriers with access to a 5G network. The Trump service will offer free texts and calls, and unlimited data. It will also offer free roadside assistance and a telehealth service that will allow callers to get prescriptions.

Eric Trump and his wife Lara, along with their children, depart the White House with President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump ahead of an parade to honor the Army's 250th anniversary, coinciding with Trump's 79th birthday, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

