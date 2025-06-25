Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Trump administration sues Maryland federal judges over order blocking removal of immigrants

The Trump administration is suing federal judges in Maryland over an order that blocks the immediate removal of any detained immigrant who requests a court hearing
Attorney General Pam Bondi testifies during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on the President's Fiscal Year 2026 Budget on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Attorney General Pam Bondi testifies during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on the President's Fiscal Year 2026 Budget on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
By Associated Press
51 minutes ago

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Trump administration has filed a lawsuit against federal judges in Maryland over an order that blocks the immediate removal of any detained immigrant who requests a court hearing.

The unusual suit filed Tuesday against the chief judge of the U.S. District Court in Maryland and the court's other judges underscores the administration's focus on immigration enforcement and ratchets up its fight with the judiciary.

At issue is an order signed by Chief Judge George L. Russell III and filed in May blocking the administration from immediately removing from the U.S. any immigrants who file paperwork with the Maryland district court seeking a review of their detention. The order blocks the removal until 4 p.m. on the second business day after the habeas corpus petition is filed.

In its suit, the Trump administration says such an automatic pause on removals violates a Supreme Court ruling and impedes the president's authority to enforce immigration laws.

“Defendants’ automatic injunction issues whether or not the alien needs or seeks emergency relief, whether or not the court has jurisdiction over the alien’s claims, and no matter how frivolous the alien’s claims may be,” the suit says. “And it does so in the immigration context, thus intruding on core Executive Branch powers.”

The suit names the U.S. and U.S. Department of Homeland Security as plaintiffs.

The Maryland district court had no comment, Chief Deputy Clerk David Ciambruschini said in an email.

"President Trump's executive authority has been undermined since the first hours of his presidency by an endless barrage of injunctions designed to halt his agenda," Attorney General Pamela Bondi said in a statement.

More Stories

Keep Reading

California National Guard stand guard along a street near protesters and Trump supporters in Santa Ana, Calif. on Tuesday, June 10, 2025. (AP Photo Jae C. Hong)

Credit: AP

Judge asks if troops in Los Angeles are violating the Posse Comitatus Act

Judge rules Trump administration can't require states to help on immigration to get transport money

Lawsuit challenges billions of dollars in Trump administration funding cuts

The Latest

U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrive before the start of a plenary session of the NATO summit of heads of state and government in The Hague, Netherlands, Wednesday, June 25, 2025. (Brendan Smialowski/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

NATO leaders agree to hike military spending and restate 'ironclad commitment' to collective defense

10m ago

At least 8 dead in Kenya protests against police brutality and poor governance

11m ago

Global vaccination efforts stall, leaving millions of children vulnerable to preventable diseases

13m ago

Featured

Bumper to bumper traffic travels northbound on the I-85 just past the I-285 overpass, also known as Spaghetti Junction, in Doraville. In late May and June of this year, several drivers have pulled out weapons and fired guns at other motorists on metro Atlanta roadways. (Jason Getz/AJC 2023)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Metro Atlanta road rage: Routine drives can quickly turn violent, experts say

‘Power mad’: Why a far-right Georgia GOP faction is splintering

Defections from a far-right faction within the Georgia's Republican Party show it is losing influence in state politics.

Jake Paul’s $39 million Georgia property is fit for a ‘big kid,’ broker says

Social media influencer and professional boxer Jake Paul said much of the $39 million he paid to buy a massive South Georgia property in April came from fighting Mike Tyson