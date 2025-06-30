Tropical Storm Flossie strengthens, hurricane warning issued for Mexico's Pacific coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Flossie strengthened off Mexico's southwestern Pacific coast on Monday as the remnants of what was Tropical Storm Barry dumped rain on eastern Mexico.

Flossie strengthened with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kph). It was centered about 160 miles (255 kilometers) south-southwest of Zihuatanejo and was moving northwest at 10 mph.

Mexico's government issued a tropical storm warning along the southwestern coast from Punta San Telmo to Playa Perula.