Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Tropical Storm Flossie strengthens, hurricane warning issued for Mexico's Pacific coast

Tropical Storm Flossie has strengthened off Mexico's southwestern Pacific coast
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Tropical Storm Barry, Sunday, June 29, 2025. (NOAA via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Tropical Storm Barry, Sunday, June 29, 2025. (NOAA via AP)
41 minutes ago

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Flossie strengthened off Mexico's southwestern Pacific coast on Monday as the remnants of what was Tropical Storm Barry dumped rain on eastern Mexico.

Flossie strengthened with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kph). It was centered about 160 miles (255 kilometers) south-southwest of Zihuatanejo and was moving northwest at 10 mph.

Mexico's government issued a tropical storm warning along the southwestern coast from Punta San Telmo to Playa Perula.

A tropical storm watch remained in effect for the southwest coast from Zihuatanejo to Cabo Corrientes. A watch means tropical storm conditions are possible in the area within two days.

Flossie is expected to rapidly intensify into a hurricane late Monday or Tuesday, then skirt the coast for a few days. While its center is forecast to remain offshore, moderate rain was likely in parts of Oaxaca, Guerrero, Michoacán, Colima, and Jalisco through early next week.

Meanwhile, the remnants of Barry were bringing heavy rain to Mexico's Gulf coast after it came ashore as a tropical depression south of Tampico with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph, the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said.

This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Tropical Storm Flossie over North Pacific Ocean, Monday, June 30, 2025. (NOAA via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Tropical Storm Barry, Sunday, June 29, 2025. (NOAA via AP)

Credit: AP

Tropical depression dumps rain in eastern Mexico as Tropical Storm Flossie brews off west coast

Tropical Storm Andrea, first of Atlantic hurricane season, is quickly weakening

Interstate 40 in the Smoky Mountains reopens faster than expected after rock slide and flooding

The Latest

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev enter a hall during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Oct. 8, 2024. (Valery Sharifulin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)

Credit: AP

A Russian media outlet is raided in Azerbaijan's capital as tensions rise between Moscow and Baku

1m ago

UK police say performances at Glastonbury Festival are subject to criminal investigation

5m ago

2 Idaho firefighters shot and killed in ambush by a man who intentionally set fire, authorities say

9m ago

Featured

Roey Shoshan sits inside the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta in Dunwoody on Friday, June 27, 2025. Shoshan was born and raised in Israel and has lived in the United States for more than a decade. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

‘Leaves a tremendous mark on you’: Georgians recount arduous journeys home

In the midst of their travels, several Georgians found themselves at the center of a war zone when the Israeli Air Force preemptively struck Iran on June 13.

‘Diseases of despair’ afflict construction industry in Georgia

Male construction workers face a suicide rate 75% higher than that of the general population, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

1 dead, 1 critical after shooting at Atlanta park, police say

Atlanta police are investigating a fatal shooting at Coan Park just north of Memorial Drive in the Kirkwood neighborhood