Tropical Storm Erick in the Pacific near southern Mexico is expected to become a hurricane

The National Hurricane Center says a hurricane warning has been issued for a portion of coastal Mexico due to Tropical Storm Erick
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Tropical Storm Erick, Tuesday, June 17, 2025. (NOAA via AP)

Credit: AP

Updated 21 minutes ago

MIAMI (AP) — A hurricane warning was issued Tuesday for a portion of southern Mexico as Tropical Storm Erick gained strength in the Pacific Ocean, forecasters said.

The National Hurricane Center said Erick was expected to rapidly intensify and become a hurricane by late Tuesday or early Wednesday. The cyclone was centered about 285 miles (460 kilometers) southeast of Puerto Ángel, Mexico, on Tuesday morning.

The tropical storm had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph), the Miami-based center said. It was moving west-northwest at 9 mph (15 kph) and forecast to approach the coast by late Wednesday.

A hurricane warning was in effect from Puerto Ángel to Punta Maldonado in coastal southern Mexico. The hurricane watch stretches west of Punta Maldonado to Acapulco and east of Puerto Ángel to Bahías de Huatulco. A tropical storm watch was posted east of Puerto Ángel to Salina Cruz.

A hurricane warning means hurricane conditions are expected in the area, and preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion, according to the NHC advisory.

Heavy rainfall up to 20 inches (51 centimeters) was forecast for parts of Oaxaca and Guerrero with lighter amounts in Chiapas, Michoacan, Colima and Jalisco states as well as parts of El Salvador and Guatemala.

The rainfall may produce flooding and mudslides, the center said, and storm surge could produce coastal flooding.

