Tropical Storm Erick forms near southern Mexico, National Hurricane Center says

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Erick formed early Tuesday near southern Mexico and is expected to become a hurricane by Wednesday, the U.S. National Hurriane Center in Miami said.

The storm was about 450 miles (725 kilometers) southeast of Punta Maldonado, Mexico, with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (60 kmh), the center said. It was forecast to approach the coast by late Wednesday.

Erick was moving west-northest at nearly 12 miles an hour (19 kmh).