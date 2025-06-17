Tropical Storm Erick forms near southern Mexico, National Hurricane Center says

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Erick formed early Tuesday near southern Mexico and is expected to become a hurricane by Wednesday, the U.S. National Hurriane Center in Miami said.
The storm was about 450 miles (725 kilometers) southeast of Punta Maldonado, Mexico, with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (60 kmh), the center said. It was forecast to approach the coast by late Wednesday.
Erick was moving west-northest at nearly 12 miles an hour (19 kmh).
A hurricane watch was in effect Tuesday for southern Mexico as a tropical depression in the eastern Pacific gained strength.
A hurricane watch was posted for a stretch of the Pacific coast from Bahia De Huatulco in Oaxaca state to Punta Maldonado. A hurricane watch means hurricane conditions with winds exceeding 74 mph (119 kph) are possible in the area within two days.
A tropical storm watch was in effect further south from Salina Cruz to Bahia De Huatulco.
Heavy rainfall was forecast for parts of Oaxaca and Guerrero with lighter amounts in Chiapas, Tabasco and Veracruz states as well as parts of El Salvador and Guatemala.
Keep Reading
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Georgia’s peak tornado season has ended. Here’s where all 36 twisters hit.
As Georgia heads into hurricane season, the AJC examined National Weather Service tornado data to see how this severe weather season compared to years past
Teen motorcyclist killed in crash with pickup truck on I-75 in Marietta
A multivehicle crash on I-75 in Marietta blocked traffic for about two hours late Tuesday morning, with lanes reopening by 1 p.m.
Trump wants to cut federal disaster aid as costs skyrocket
Experts say Georgians should prepare for more record-setting storms — and perhaps to shoulder more of the skyrocketing costs.
Featured
Credit: Jenni Girtman
Juneteenth Atlanta fest goes on despite near-cancellation amid ‘DEI attack’
Pullback by military and corporate sponsors amid the goverment's anti-DEI initiatives put this year’s Juneteenth event in difficult straits, organizer Bob Johnson said.
Study finds high ‘forever chemical’ levels in some Georgia residents’ blood
Emory University researchers have announced the results of a study that found many residents of two northwest Georgia cities have high levels of PFAS in their blood.
27-year-old drowns in Lake Lanier amid birthday celebration
27-year-old Ramon Diaz-Soria drowned in Lake Lanier when he jumped into the water with his unsecured life jacket. He didn't resurface.