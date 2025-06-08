Tropical Storm Barbara strengthens off Mexico and is expected to become a hurricane overnight

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Barbara was strengthening Sunday off the southwest coast of Mexico and was expected to become a hurricane overnight but without menacing land, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said.

Barbara was located about 205 miles (325 kilometers) south-west of the touristic port of Zihuatanejo in Guerrero state, according to the center. It had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kph), and was moving west-northwest at 12 mph (19 kph). No coastal watches or warnings were issued.

The storm is expected to become a hurricane overnight as it continues to move west-northwest for two more days, before turning toward west at a slower forward speed into the Pacific by Tuesday, forecasters said.