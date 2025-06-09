Tropical Storm Barbara forecast to become a hurricane Monday as Storm Cosme forms in the Pacific

MIAMI (AP) — Two tropical storms gathered strength off Mexico's Pacific coast Monday, with one forecast to become a hurricane later in the day, forecasters warned.

Tropical Storm Barbara was about 185 miles (295 kilometers) southwest of Manzanillo, Mexico early on Monday, with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph (110 kph), according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami.

Barbara is expected to continue moving toward the west-northwest near 12 mph for the next couple of days. It will reach hurricane strength later on Monday but should begin weakening by Tuesday, the NHC said.