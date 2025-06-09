Breaking: YSL case has finally ended, and ‘absolutely everybody lost,’ experts say
Tropical Storm Barbara becomes a hurricane

Tropical Storm Barbara has strengthened into a hurricane, the first of the eastern Pacific hurricane season
In this satellite image released by NOAA, Tropical Storm Barbara forms off the southwest coast of Mexico. (NOAA via AP)

Updated 1 hour ago

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Barbara has strengthened into a hurricane, the first of the eastern Pacific hurricane season.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Monday swells generated by the storm system will affect portions of the coast of southwestern Mexico during the next few days. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Hurricane Barbara was located about 155 miles (245 kilometers) southwest of Manzanillo, Mexico. Its maximum sustained winds were clocked at 75 mph (120 kph). The storm's center was moving northwest at 10 mph (17 kph).

No coastal warnings or watches were in effect Monday morning. But the storm was expected to bring heavy rainfall to coastal areas of Guerrero, Michoacan, Colima and Jalisco states, with the possibility of localized flooding.

The hurricane center said swells from Barbara were likely to form life-threatening surf and rip current conditions along the southwestern Mexican coast, with gusty winds likely.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Cosme strengthened slightly Monday but remained well off the coast of Mexico, about 630 miles (1,015 kilometers) south-southwest of the tip of Baja California, the NHC said.

At 2 a.m. local time it had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (80 kph) and was moving west-northwest at 9 mph (14 kph). Cosme is expected to reach near-hurricane strength on Monday before turning to the northeast and picking up speed Tuesday into Wednesday.

