Tropical Storm Barbara becomes a hurricane

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Barbara has strengthened into a hurricane, the first of the eastern Pacific hurricane season.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Monday swells generated by the storm system will affect portions of the coast of southwestern Mexico during the next few days. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Hurricane Barbara was located about 155 miles (245 kilometers) southwest of Manzanillo, Mexico. Its maximum sustained winds were clocked at 75 mph (120 kph). The storm's center was moving northwest at 10 mph (17 kph).