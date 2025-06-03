Top-ranked Sabalenka overcomes Zheng and windy conditions to reach French Open semis

PARIS (AP) — Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka defeated Zheng Qinwen in straight sets to reach the French Open semifinals for the second time on Tuesday.

Sabalenka, who is chasing her first title at Roland-Garros, overcame a shaky start and windy conditions to prevail 7-6 (3), 6-3 and extend her record against the Olympic champion to 7-1.

The score did not fully reflect the closeness of the quarterfinal, though, with so little separating the rivals. But Sabalenka demonstrated why she was the world No. 1, making the difference on big points, while Zheng struggled with her serve in tense moments.