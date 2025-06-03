Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Top-ranked Sabalenka overcomes Zheng and windy conditions to reach French Open semis

Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka has defeated Zheng Qinwen in straight sets to reach the French Open semifinals for the second time
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus celebrates as she won the quarterfinal match of the French Tennis Open against China's Qinwen Zheng at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris, Tuesday, June 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus celebrates as she won the quarterfinal match of the French Tennis Open against China's Qinwen Zheng at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris, Tuesday, June 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
By SAMUEL PETREQUIN – Associated Press
22 minutes ago

PARIS (AP) — Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka defeated Zheng Qinwen in straight sets to reach the French Open semifinals for the second time on Tuesday.

Sabalenka, who is chasing her first title at Roland-Garros, overcame a shaky start and windy conditions to prevail 7-6 (3), 6-3 and extend her record against the Olympic champion to 7-1.

The score did not fully reflect the closeness of the quarterfinal, though, with so little separating the rivals. But Sabalenka demonstrated why she was the world No. 1, making the difference on big points, while Zheng struggled with her serve in tense moments.

Sabalenka will try to reach her sixth Grand Slam final, and first at Roland-Garros, against defending champion Iga Swiatek or Elina Svitolina.

Zheng started strong on Court Philippe-Chatrier, breaking early and dominating with aggressive play.

However, two double faults in the eighth game allowed Sabalenka to break back and shift the momentum.

A misjudged call by Zheng in the 12th game nearly cost her, but she fought off a set point to force a tiebreaker. Sabalenka remained more consistent and secured the set after Zheng hit long on a drop shot.

Zheng saved a break point with an overhead shot in the fifth game of the second set, but Sabalenka’s powerful backhand return pinned her down on the next one, allowing the top-ranked player to move ahead 3–2. Zheng did not go down without a fight, though, and broke back immediately, only to drop her two last service games.

The loss ended a run of 10 consecutive match wins for Zheng at Roland-Garros, dating to last summer’s Olympic Games.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus plays a shot against China's Qinwen Zheng during their quarterfinal match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris, Tuesday, June 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

China's Qinwen Zheng plays a shot against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during their quarterfinal match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris, Tuesday, June 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

China's Qinwen Zheng serves against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during their quarterfinal match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris, Tuesday, June 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Poland's Iga Swiatek reacts winning a point to Romania's Jaqueline Cristian during their third round match of the French Tennis Open, at the Roland-Garros stadium, in Paris, Friday, May 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Credit: AP

French Open: Swiatek and Sabalenka reach fourth round without dropping a set but Alcaraz labors

French Open 2025: Coco Gauff's serve is not at its best but she gets the breaks for a win

French Open: 361st-ranked Frenchwoman Boisson upsets No. 3 Pegula. Gauff, Djokovic and Sinner win

The Latest

FILE - The United States Steel Corporation's Edgar Thomson Plant in Braddock, Pa., on Friday, April 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Credit: AP

US growth likely to slow to 1.6% this year, hobbled by Trump's trade wars, OECD says

3m ago

A Russian rocket attack kills 3 in Ukraine's city of Sumy, drawing condemnation from Zelenskyy

3m ago

Joint exit poll shows liberal candidate Lee forecast to win South Korean presidential election

8m ago

Featured

U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) listens as House Homeland Security Chairman Mark Green (R-TN) speaks to the media after the House narrowly passed a bill forwarding President Donald Trump's agenda, May 22, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Congress wants Medicaid recipients to work. Georgia provides a model.

Congressional Republicans look to require able-bodied Medicaid recipients to work to get coverage, as Georgia does. But the state program has its critics.

Summer will bring major events to Atlanta: Here’s what’s in store

Summer is always a season with lots to do, and 2025 is no exception. Atlanta has a packed calendar ahead; here are some things to check out for yourself.

Fulton officer fatally shoots man who charged at him with flat metal, GBI says

The GBI is investigating after authorities say a Fulton County police officer shot and killed someone who charged at the officer with a pipe at the Heritage Station Apartments