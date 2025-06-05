Tom Felton will become Draco Malfoy again — this time, on Broadway

NEW YORK (AP) — Tom Felton — the original Draco Malfoy from the "Harry Potter" movies — will slip into his old role on Broadway this winter in "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child."
“Being a part of the ‘Harry Potter’ films has been one of the greatest honors of my life. Joining this production will be a full-circle moment for me, because when I begin performances in 'Cursed Child' this fall, I’ll also be the exact age Draco is in the play,” Felton, currently 37, said in a statement.
Felton will be making his Broadway debut in the role, beginning performances at the Lyric Theatre on Nov. 11 and playing through March 22, 2026.
Malfoy was Potter's nemesis in the books and eight movies, but in the play — set 19 years after the events of "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows" — Potter's son Albus becomes friends with Malfoy's son Scorpius at Hogwarts.
It will mark the first time a member of the “Harry Potter” film cast has joined the stage production.
Felton made his West End debut in 2022, starring in “2:22 A Ghost Story” and in 2024 was in Gareth Farr’s play “A Child of Science” at the Bristol Old Vic. His movie credits include “They Will Kill You,” opposite Patricia Arquette, and “Fackham Hall” with Damian Lewis.
