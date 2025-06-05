Tom Felton will become Draco Malfoy again — this time, on Broadway

NEW YORK (AP) — Tom Felton — the original Draco Malfoy from the "Harry Potter" movies — will slip into his old role on Broadway this winter in "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child."

“Being a part of the ‘Harry Potter’ films has been one of the greatest honors of my life. Joining this production will be a full-circle moment for me, because when I begin performances in 'Cursed Child' this fall, I’ll also be the exact age Draco is in the play,” Felton, currently 37, said in a statement.

Felton will be making his Broadway debut in the role, beginning performances at the Lyric Theatre on Nov. 11 and playing through March 22, 2026.