Tillman and Agyemang goals overcome Freese gaffe, US beats Haiti 2-1 to win CONCACAF Gold Cup group

Patrick Agyemang scored a tiebreaking goal in the 75th minute, and the United States overcame Matt Freese’s goalkeeping gaffe to beat Haiti 2-1 and win its CONCACAF Gold Cup group with a 3-0 record
By SCHUYLER DIXON – Associated Press
35 minutes ago

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Patrick Agyemang scored a tiebreaking goal in the 75th minute, and the United States overcame Matt Freese’s goalkeeping gaffe to beat Haiti 2-1 on Sunday night and win its CONCACAF Gold Cup group with a 3-0 record.

Malik Tillman put the U.S. ahead in the 10th minute with his third goal of the tournament but Freese, who has displaced Matt Turner, highlighted the Americans’ goalkeeping issues a year ahead of the World Cup with a botched clearing attempt that led to Louicius Don Deedson’s 19th-minute goal.

After Tillman came close three times in the second half, Agyemang scored after taking a long pass from John Tolkin. Agyemang touched the ball past goalkeeper Johny Placide and slotted into an open net for his fifth international goal and second of the tournament.

The U.S., which opened with victories over Trinidad and Tobago and invited guest Saudi Arabia, won its group for the 17th time in 18 Gold Cups. The Americans have 43 wins, one loss and five draws in group play, going 3-0 for the seventh time.

Using largely a B team in the tournament, the Americans already had clinched a spot in the quarterfinals against Mexico or Costa Rica next weekend.

Haiti finished third on goal difference ahead of Trinidad and Tobago, which was eliminated when it wasted a lead in a 1-1 draw as the Saudis.

The Gold Cup is the last competitive test for the 16th-ranked Americans ahead of the World Cup. As co-hosts, the U.S., Mexico and Canada get automatic berths.

In front of a sparse crowd at the 80,000-seat home of the Dallas Cowboys, one of next year’s World Cup venues, Tillman scored his third goal of the tournament when he headed the ball inside the far post from Brenden Aaronson’s cross in the 10th minute.

Freese blundered when took a back pass from Tim Ream and tried to play the ball to Tolkin with left foot. The ball went straight to Don Deedson, who took a touch and scored inside the far post.

American midfielder Tyler Adams started after being slowed by turf toe, among four changes by coach Mauricio Pochettino, and got a yellow card for a late sliding tackle on Duckens Nazon about 25 seconds in.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

