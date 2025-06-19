Tiger Woods' son Charlie qualifies for US Junior Amateur

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — The 16-year-old son of Tiger Woods is heading back to the U.S. Junior Amateur.

Charlie Woods bogeyed his final hole Thursday to fall into a three-way playoff for the final spot out of Eagle Trace Golf Club. Woods, who shot 71, won the playoff.

That sends him to the U.S. Junior for the second straight year. Next up is 36-hole qualifying in stroke play for 264 players, with the top 64 advancing to match play.