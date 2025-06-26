Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Three more victims identified in West Virginia flash flooding

Authorities have identified three more victims killed in flash flooding in northern West Virginia
A vehicle sits in flood debris, Monday, June 16, 2025, in Valley Grove, W.Va. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A vehicle sits in flood debris, Monday, June 16, 2025, in Valley Grove, W.Va. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
1 hour ago

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities have identified three more victims killed in flash flooding in northern West Virginia, increasing the total number of people killed to nine.

The body of Sandra Kay Parsons, 83, of Triadelphia, was found in the Ohio River on Tuesday. Officials in Ohio County released her identity after receiving confirmation from a medical examiner. Two other victims were identified last week: Jesse Pearson, 43, of Triadelphia; and Connie Veronis, 71, of Moundsville.

Seven of the nine victims were from Triadelphia, population 660.

As much as 4 inches (10 centimeters) of rain fell in parts of Wheeling and Ohio County within 40 minutes on June 14. Dozens of homes, businesses and roads were impacted by flooding and at least 75 vehicles were pulled from two area creeks. Gov. Patrick Morrisey declared a state of emergency in the county.

The region around Wheeling is about an hour’s drive southwest of Pittsburgh.

The map above shows the general location of flash flooding in northern West Virginia. (AP Graphic)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Norma and John Black hug outside their flood-damaged home, Monday, June 16, 2025, in Valley Grove, W.Va. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

This photo provided by Tennessee Department of Transportation shows Interstate 40 remains closed near the Tennessee-North Carolina state line due to flooding and rockslide on Wednesday, June 18, 2025. (Tennessee Department of Transportation via AP)

Credit: AP

Flooding and rock slides close heavily damaged I-40 section in Smoky Mountains

Weekend tornadoes kill 6 in North Dakota and New York, toss trees and train cars

The number of abortions kept rising in 2024 because of telehealth prescriptions, report finds

The Latest

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows damage at the Fordo enrichment facility in Iran after U.S. strikes, Sunday, June 22, 2025. (Maxar Technologies via AP)

Credit: AP

What we know about the damage done to Iran's nuclear program

5m ago

The Latest: Key Medicaid provision in Trump’s big bill found to violate Senate rules

5m ago

Justice Department says it intends to try Kilmar Abrego Garcia on smuggling charges

13m ago

Featured

Cabbagetown resident Nadia Giordani stands in the door of her 300-square-foot tiny home in her backyard that she uses as a short-term rental to help her pay for rising property taxes in the area. (Riley Bunch/AJC)

Credit: Riley Bunch/riley.bunch@ajc.com

Inside Atlanta’s long-term debate over short-term rentals

Atlanta leaders have spent years trying to regulate app housing rentals while relying on them to support city tourism.

Couple acquitted of child abuse sue officers, doctors and DFCS

A Georgia couple says DFCS, officers and doctors ignored signs their child was sick and wrongly accused them of abuse, leading to jail time and family separation.

How AI is revolutionizing ATL’s international terminal

A new automated customs process for Americans is just one of many possible applications of AI technology that are being explored at the Atlanta airport.