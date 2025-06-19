Thin Mets rotation could receive help from Hagenman on Friday and Montas debut may soon follow

Hagenman, who gave up one run in 3 1/3 innings in his only appearance for the Mets this season, was with the team for Thursday night's game at Atlanta. Manager Carlos Mendoza said Hagenman could pitch on Friday, either as a starter or in bulk relief behind an opener.

Mendoza said Montas, who was placed on the IL with a strained right late on March 24, also may be ready to join the rotation despite allowing eight homers and posting a 12.05 ERA in six minor league rehab games. Montas allowed 30 hits in 18 2/3 innings in his series of rocky rehab outings.

“I mean, I’m not going to lie, you know, he got hit,” Mendoza said of Montas. “He got hit around, you know? But look, we seen it before where guys in spring training struggle and they get hit around. And once you put him on a big league game under the lights and your game plan, and you make adjustments and they flip the switch. He’s had success before at this level.”

Montas, 32, signed a $34 million, two-year contract with the Mets in December. Montas missed most of the 2023 season because of shoulder surgery. He was 3-3 with a 4.53 ERA in 11 starts for Milwaukee in 2024.

The Mets' rotation needs help. Right-hander Tylor Megill was placed on the 15-day injured list on Tuesday with a right elbow sprain and will miss at least one month. Last week, right-hander Kodai Senga was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right hamstring strain.

Mendoza said Kranick, who had a 3.65 ERA, returned to New York on Thursday for an MRI after having continued discomfort in his elbow on Wednesday when he played catch and then tried to throw from the mound.

Kranick, 27, was recalled from Syracuse on June 13.

The Mets took a five-game losing streak into Thursday night's game.

Mendoza said he was encouraged by the progress of third baseman Brett Baty, who missed the first two games of the series with a groin injury.

