Mets scrambling for answers as rotation woes are the common thread in 6-game losing streak

Frankie Montas is expected to come off the injured list soon to make his Mets debut. But in the meantime the team will turn again to the 24-year-old Tidwell, tagged for six runs and nine hits over 3 2/3 innings of a 6-5 loss at St. Louis in his big league debut May 4.

The Mets also recalled right-handed reliever Dedniel Núñez from Syracuse on Thursday and optioned right-hander Ty Adcock to Triple-A. Right-hander Max Kranick was placed on the 15-day injured list with an elbow strain.

Hagenman pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings as the Mets' second reliever against the Braves. The encouraging effort came after starter Clay Holmes set a career high with six walks in 4 2/3 innings and Huascar Brazobán walked three as the two combined to give up seven runs.

“You walk that many, it's tough to avoid a big inning,” Holmes said.

The Mets’ plan to save Hagenman for Friday night was dashed when Holmes and Brazobán combined to log only 5 1/3 innings.

Philadelphia’s 2-1 win over Miami and New York's latest loss left the Mets and Phillies tied for first place heading into their upcoming weekend series. The Mets led by 5 1/2 games on June 12, following a six-game winning streak.

“Pretty much every team has gone through the stretch we're going through now,” left fielder Brandon Nimmo said. “It doesn't make it easier.”

Holmes said the pitching woes and longest losing streak of the season are “definitely not ideal” but added he still sees “effort and preparation” as constants.

“Keep that and eventually we'll come out of it,” Holmes said.

Asked if there was a common thread to the losing streak, Mendoza said: “The starting pitching.”

Right-hander Tylor Megill was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with a right elbow sprain and will miss at least a month. Last week, ace right-hander Kodai Senga went on the 15-day injured list with a right hamstring strain.

“You lose a couple of guys who were consistently throwing the ball well,” Mendoza said. “You know, we’re going through a rough stretch right now with the six games, obviously. But it starts right there on the mound.”

Mendoza said Montas, who was placed on the IL with a strained right lat on March 24, also might be ready to join the rotation despite allowing eight homers and posting a 12.05 ERA in six minor league rehab outings. Montas gave up 30 hits over 18 2/3 innings in the minors.

“I mean, I’m not going to lie — he got hit,” Mendoza said. “He got hit around, you know? But look, we've seen it before where guys in spring training struggle and they get hit around. And once you put him in a big league game under the lights and you game plan and you make adjustments, and they flip the switch. He’s had success before at this level.”

Montas, 32, signed a $34 million, two-year contract with the Mets in December. He missed most of the 2023 season because of shoulder surgery. He was 3-3 with a 4.53 ERA in 11 starts for Milwaukee in 2024.

Mendoza said Kranick, who had a 3.65 ERA, returned to New York on Thursday for an MRI after having continued discomfort in his elbow on Wednesday when he played catch and then tried to throw from the mound.

Kranick, 27, was recalled from Syracuse on June 13.

Mendoza said he was encouraged by the progress of third baseman Brett Baty, who missed the first two games of the series with a groin injury.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP