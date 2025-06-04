Nation & World News
Nation & World News

These satellite photos show Russian bombers Ukraine says it destroyed

Satellite photos analyzed by The Associated Press show seven destroyed bombers on the tarmac at a Russian air base in eastern Siberia
This photo combo from satellite images from Planet Labs PBC shows from left, the Belaya Air Base before a Ukrainian drone attack in the Irkutsk region of eastern Siberia in Russia captured on May 17, 2025 and damage after a Ukrainian drone attack captured on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

This photo combo from satellite images from Planet Labs PBC shows from left, the Belaya Air Base before a Ukrainian drone attack in the Irkutsk region of eastern Siberia in Russia captured on May 17, 2025 and damage after a Ukrainian drone attack captured on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)
By JON GAMBRELL – Associated Press
Updated 52 minutes ago

Satellite photos analyzed by The Associated Press on Wednesday show seven destroyed bombers on the tarmac at a Russian air base in eastern Siberia, one of the targets Ukraine said it struck with drones in one of the most daring covert operations of the war.

The photos provided by Planet Labs PBC show aircraft wreckage and scorched areas at the Belaya Air Base, a major installation for Russia’s long-range bomber force. In the images, at least three Tu-95 bombers and four Tu-22Ms appear to be destroyed.

The planes were parked on an apron beside a runway surrounded by grassland. Other aircraft at the base appear unscathed.

Ukraine said that 41 Russian warplanes, including strategic bombers and other types of combat aircraft, were destroyed or damaged in Sunday's operation, which officials said was planned over 18 months. The attack delivered a heavy blow to Russia's air force and its military prestige.

It has so far been impossible to confirm the full extent of the damage. Russia has claimed Ukraine’s estimates are exaggerated.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the attack set several warplanes ablaze at air bases in the Irkutsk region and the Murmansk region in the north, but the fires were extinguished. It also said Ukraine also tried to strike two air bases in western Russia, as well as another one in the Amur region of Russia’s Far East, but those attacks were repelled.

Russian President Vladimir Putin hasn’t commented on the issue.

The Tu-95 is a four-engine turboprop plane that can fly intercontinental missions and was designed in the 1950s to rival the U.S. B-52 bomber.

The Tupolev Tu-22M is a sweep-wing twin-engine supersonic bomber.

Russia has used the heavy planes in the all-out war, which began in February 2022, to launch waves of cruise missile strikes across Ukraine.

For decades, long-range bombers have been part of the Soviet and Russian nuclear triad that also includes land-based intercontinental ballistic missiles and atomic-powered submarines carrying ICBMs. The strategic bombers have flown regular patrols around the globe showcasing Moscow’s nuclear might.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

This satellite image from Planet Labs PBC shows damage after a Ukrainian drone attack targeted the Belaya Air Base in the Irkutsk region of eastern Siberia in Russia on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

This satellite image from Planet Labs PBC shows damage after a Ukrainian drone attack targeted the Belaya Air Base in the Irkutsk region of eastern Siberia in Russia on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

This satellite image from Planet Labs PBC captured on May 17, 2025 shows the Belaya Air Base before a Ukrainian drone attack in the Irkutsk region of eastern Siberia in Russia. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Russian Tu-95 strategic bombers fly past a Russian flag at the Kremlin complex during a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, May 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, File)

Credit: AP

Ukraine's drone attack on Russian warplanes was a serious blow to the Kremlin's strategic arsenal

2 killed in Russian attacks on Ukraine as prospects for talks remain uncertain

Explosions caused 2 bridges in western Russia to collapse, officials say. 7 people were killed

The Latest

FILE - Kyleigh Thurman, one of the patients who filed a federal complaint against an emergency room for not treating her ectopic pregnancy, talks about her experience at her studio, Aug. 7, 2024, in Burnet County, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

Credit: AP

Texas hospital that discharged woman with doomed pregnancy violated the law, a federal inquiry finds

5m ago

At least 11 people die in a stampede outside a cricket stadium in India

5m ago

The Latest: 10.9 million more people projected to lose insurance in 2034 from GOP tax bill cuts

15m ago

Featured

Dave Wilkinson of the Atlanta Police Foundation addressed questions about the Public Safety Training Center facility, its location and the concerns of the community, 2021. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Court orders Atlanta Police Foundation to release training center records

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jane C. Barwick ordered all documents related to the training center be handed over within 30 days.

Surplus tax refunds of up to $500 are on their way to Georgia residents

Extra tax refunds should begin arriving for eligible Georgians as soon as this week.

County officers accused of corruption in third lawsuit alleging phony murder charges

A Floyd County man cleared of murder after more than 22 years in prison is suing the county and investigators he says set him up.