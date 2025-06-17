Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Which countries currently have nuclear weapons?

There are nine countries that currently either say they have nuclear weapons or are believed to possess them
The table above shows the approximate nuclear warhead stockpiles of the world's nuclear powers. (AP Graphic)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

The table above shows the approximate nuclear warhead stockpiles of the world's nuclear powers. (AP Graphic)
By The Associated Press
Updated 22 hours ago

Nine countries currently either say they have nuclear weapons or are believed to possess them.

The first to have nuclear arms were the five original nuclear weapons states — the United States, Russia, China, France and the United Kingdom.

All five are signatories to the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty, which commits countries that don't have nuclear arms not to build or obtain them, and those that do to “pursue negotiations in good faith” aimed at nuclear disarmament.

Rivals India and Pakistan, which haven't signed the NPT, have built up their nuclear arsenals over the years. India was the first to conduct a nuclear test in 1974, followed by another in 1998. Pakistan followed with its own nuclear tests just a few weeks later.

Israel, which also hasn't signed the NPT, has never acknowledged having nuclear weapons but is widely believed to.

North Korea joined the NPT in 1985 but announced its withdrawal from the treaty in 2003, citing what it called U.S. aggression. Since 2006, it has conducted a string of nuclear tests.

Iran long has insisted its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes only and U.S. intelligence agencies have assessed that Tehran is not actively pursuing the bomb now. But it has in recent years been enriching uranium to up to 60% purity — near weapons-grade levels of 90%.

In an annual assessment released this week, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute estimated that the nine countries had the following stockpiles of military nuclear warheads as of January:

Russia: 4,309

United States: 3,700

China: 600

France: 290

United Kingdom: 225

India: 180

Pakistan: 170

Israel: 90

North Korea: 50

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows the Piranshahr facility in Iran after being hit by Israeli airstrikes, on Saturday, June 14, 2025. (Maxar Technologies via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Smoke rises up after an explosion in Tehran, Iran, Friday, June 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

Credit: AP

Israeli strikes on Iran's nuclear program are sweeping but can they decimate it?

Israel orders 300,000 people in Tehran to evacuate while Trump issues ominous warning

How the US has shifted military jets and ships in the Middle East

The Latest

A man takes a cellphone photo as missiles fired from Iran toward Israel fly over Syrian territory in Damascus, Syria, early Wednesday, June 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)

Credit: AP

The Latest: Israel strikes Tehran for a sixth day as Iranian casualties rise

17m ago

Francesco Risso leaves Marni after a decade as creative director in another fashion world shakeup

17m ago

Two major US food producers to remove artificial dyes from products sold domestically

24m ago

Featured

Since 2023, customers of Georgia Power, which operates Plant Vogtle, have experienced six PSC-approved rate hikes. Polls open Tuesday for primary elections to select candidates for Georgia’s powerful utility regulatory board. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Today’s primary could help determine how much you pay for electricity

It’s the first time Georgia’s approximately 8.4 million registered voters have had the opportunity to vote in a Public Service Commission primary election in three years.

Atlanta finally has new tree protection rules. Some say it’s not enough.

Several Atlanta City Council members said they believe more needs to be done to protect trees in the “city in the forest."

Feds say Georgia tax preparer’s fraud likely cost the U.S. millions

Years of fraud by a Georgia tax return preparer has likely cost the IRS millions of dollars, the Justice Department says in a lawsuit seeking to put her out of business.