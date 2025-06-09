Nation & World News
The US and China are holding trade talks in London after Trump's phone call with Xi

High-level delegations from the United States and China are meeting in London to try and shore up a fragile truce in a trade dispute that has roiled the global economy
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, right, shakes hands with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent before their meeting to discuss China-U.S. trade, in London, Monday, June 9, 2025. (Li Ying/Xinhua via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, right, shakes hands with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent before their meeting to discuss China-U.S. trade, in London, Monday, June 9, 2025. (Li Ying/Xinhua via AP)
By JILL LAWLESS – Associated Press
Updated 40 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — High-level delegations from the United States and China met in London on Monday to try and shore up a fragile truce in a trade dispute that has roiled the global economy,

A Chinese delegation led by Vice Premier He Lifeng held talks with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer at Lancaster House, an ornate 200-year-old mansion near Buckingham Palace.

Wang Wentao, China’s commerce minister, also was part of Beijing's delegation.

The talks, which may continue Tuesday, follow negotiations in Geneva last month that brought a temporary respite in the trade war.

The two countries announced May 12 they had agreed to a 90-day suspension of most of the 100%-plus tariffs they had imposed on each other in an escalating trade war that had sparked fears of recession.

The U.S. and China are the world's biggest and second-biggest economies. Chinese trade data shows that exports to the United States fell 35% in May from a year earlier.

Since the Geneva talks, the U.S. and China have exchanged angry words over advanced semiconductors that power artificial intelligence, visas for Chinese students at American universities and " rare earth " minerals that are vital to carmakers and other industries.

President Donald Trump spoke at length with Chinese leader Xi Jinping by phone last Thursday in an attempt to put relations back on track. Trump announced on social media the following day that the trade talks would resume in London.

Rare earths were expected to be a focus of the talks. The Chinese government started requiring producers to obtain a license to export seven rare earth elements in April. Resulting shortages sent automakers worldwide into a tizzy. As stockpiles ran down, some worried they would have to halt production.

Beijing indicated Saturday that it is addressing the concerns, which have come from European companies as well as U.S. firms.

Kevin Hassett, a U.S. economic adviser, told CNBC on Monday that he expected a short meeting with “a big, strong handshake” on rare earths.

The U.K. government says it is providing the venue and logistics but is not involved in the talks, though British Treasury chief Rachel Reeves met with both Bessent and He on Sunday, and U.K. Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds was due to meet Wang.

“We are a nation that champions free trade and have always been clear that a trade war is in nobody’s interests, so we welcome these talks,” the British government said in a statement.

___

Associated Press Writer Didi Tang in Washington contributed to this story.

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, center right, and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, center left, pose for a group photo with delegations before their meeting to discuss China-U.S. trade, in London, Monday, June 9, 2025. (Li Ying/Xinhua via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A general view of the Lancaster House, where the trade talks between the U.S. and China are taking place is seen, in London, Monday, June 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Trucks loaded with container move through a container terminal port in Shanghai, China Monday, June 9, 2025. (Chinatopix Via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In this image, taken from a video footage run by Phoenix TV via AP Video, Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, right, poses for photos with British Chancellor of Exchequer, Rachel Reeves, outside 11 Downing Street in London, England, Sunday, June 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Phoenix TV via AP Video)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Trucks move through containers piled up at a container terminal in Nanjing in east China's Jiangsu province on June 3, 2025. (Chinatopix Via AP)

Credit: AP

A California Highway Patrol officer pulls an electric scooter off a vehicle on a highway as protesters throw objects at the police vehicles near the Metropolitan Detention Center in downtown Los Angeles, Sunday, June 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

Credit: AP

