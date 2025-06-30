Nation & World News
Trump administration sues Los Angeles, claiming the city refuses to cooperate on immigration

President Donald Trump’s administration has sued Los Angeles, claiming the city is obstructing the enforcement of federal immigration laws and creating a lawless environment
FILE - A U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent looks on during a protest outside the Federal Building on June 13, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Wally Skalij, file)

FILE - A U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent looks on during a protest outside the Federal Building on June 13, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Wally Skalij, file)
By CHRISTOPHER WEBER – Associated Press
Updated 42 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — President Donald Trump’s administration filed suit Monday against Los Angeles, claiming the city is obstructing the enforcement of immigration laws and creating a lawless environment with its sanctuary policies that bar local police from sharing information on people without legal status.

The lawsuit in U.S. District Court says Los Angeles' " sanctuary city" ordinance hinders White House efforts to crack down on what it calls a "crisis of illegal immigration." It is the latest in a string of lawsuits against so-called sanctuary jurisdictions — including New York,New Jersey and Colorado — that limit cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

The Los Angeles policy bars city resources from being used for immigration enforcement. The court filing calls the city ordinance “illegal” and asks that it be blocked from being enforced.

Chad Mizelle, chief of staff for U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, said in announcing the latest lawsuit that the administration will not tolerate any interference with the federal government’s crackdown.

“We will keep enforcing federal immigration law in Los Angeles, whether or not the city’s government or residents agree with it,” Mizelle said in a social media post on the platform X.

Messages seeking comment on the lawsuit were sent to the offices of Mayor Karen Bass and City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto.

The Los Angeles lawsuit claims Trump “won the presidential election on a platform of deporting the millions of illegal immigrants." Over the past three weeks, immigration agents have swarmed Southern California, arresting hundreds of people and prompting protests.

Tens of thousands of people participated in rallies over immigration raids and the subsequent deployment of the National Guard and Marines. Los Angeles police have arrested over 100 people on various charges from throwing rocks at federal officers to setting fire to Waymo cars equipped with self-driving technology.

“The practical upshot of Los Angeles’ refusal to cooperate with federal immigration authorities has, since June 6, 2025, been lawlessness, rioting, looting, and vandalism," the court filing says.

On June 18, the mayor lifted a curfew she had imposed a week earlier to prevent vandalism and break-ins during nighttime protests. The demonstrations had been largely concentrated in a few downtown blocks that are home to several federal and local government buildings.

