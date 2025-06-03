Nation & World News
The Pittsburgh Steelers reached out to fans upset that Donald Trump received a jersey at a rally

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph speeks as former Pittsburgh Steelers Rocky Bleier and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Miles Killebrew listen at the U.S. Steel Mon Valley Works-Irvin plant, Friday, May 30, 2025, in West Mifflin, Pa. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

1 minute ago

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers legend Rocky Bleier called an audible when he presented President Donald Trump with a Steelers jersey with the No. 47 during a rally in western Pennsylvania last week.

Not everyone was thrilled about it.

Several fans emailed the team expressing their anger at the gesture, which was not authorized directly by the team. The club responded to those who reached out, writing that the viewpoints of current and former players do not necessarily reflect the view of the organization.

Trump was joined on stage at the rally to announce he was doubling tariffs on imported steel by 50% by quarterback Mason Rudolph and safety Myles Killebrew.

Rudolph said he saw some of the blowback but did not take it personally.

"That’s the nature of social media,” Rudolph said Tuesday after the Steelers wrapped up a voluntary team workout. “That’s the nature of why America is so great. Everyone is entitled to their own opinion. Speech is free. Par for the course.”

Bleier, Rudolph and Killebrew aren't the only people with ties to the Steelers who have appeared with Trump. Former stars Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell met Trump when he was stumping in western Pennsylvania ahead of the 2024 election.

Former Steelers owner and Hall of Famer Dan Rooney served as the U.S. ambassador to Ireland from 2009-12 during Barack Obama's first term.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Former Pittsburgh Steelers Rocky Bleier talks with President Donald Trump at the U.S. Steel Mon Valley Works-Irvin plant, Friday, May 30, 2025, in West Mifflin, Pa. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Former Pittsburgh Steelers Rocky Bleier present a Pittsburgh Steelers jersey to President Donald Trump at the U.S. Steel Mon Valley Works-Irvin plant, Friday, May 30, 2025, in West Mifflin, Pa. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Pittsburgh Steelers Miles Killebrew speaks as former Pittsburgh Steelers Rocky Bleier, and President Donald Trump listen at the U.S. Steel Mon Valley Works-Irvin plant, Friday, May 30, 2025, in West Mifflin, Pa. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, Pittsburgh Steelers Miles Killebrew, former Pittsburgh Steelers Rocky Bleier, join President Donald Trump on stage as they present him a Pittsburgh Steelers jersey at the U.S. Steel Mon Valley Works-Irvin plant, Friday, May 30, 2025, in West Mifflin, Pa. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

