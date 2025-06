The Latest: Trump weighing moves against Iran

Here is the Latest:

US investors wait to see if US will join Israel’s war against Iran

U.S. stocks are drifting higher following the Juneteenth holiday. Treasury yields also edged higher in the bond market after Trump said he will decide within two weeks whether the U.S. military will get directly involved in Israel’s fighting with Iran.

World shares are mostly higher and crude oil prices have rebounded — U.S. benchmark crude oil gained 52 cents to $75.66 per barrel, while Brent crude, the international standard added 31 cents to $77.01 per barrel. Oil prices have been gyrating as fears rise and ebb that war could disrupt the global flow of crude.

“The stock market’s risk premium isn’t just rising — it’s recalibrating for a world where every macro lever now doubles as a tripwire,” Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management wrote in a commentary, adding that traders are bracing for what comes next.

Trump’s tariffs agenda may have been eclipsed by the conflict in the Middle East, but it remains another major factor weighing on markets, Innes said: “A delayed fuse is still a fuse.”

Trump’s schedule, according to the White House

11 a.m. — Trump will attend a national security meeting

2 p.m. — He’ll travel to Bedminster, NJ

7:30 p.m. — Trump will attend a dinner for the super PAC MAGA Inc. at his golf course

Trump extended TikTok ban deadline for a third time, without clear legal basis

Trump on Thursday signed an executive order to keep TikTok running in the U.S. for an additional 90 days, giving his administration more time to broker a deal that would bring the social media platform under American ownership.

Trump disclosed the executive order on the Truth Social platform Thursday morning.

The first extension was through an executive order on Jan. 20, his first day in office, after the platform went dark briefly when a national ban — approved by Congress and upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court — took effect. The second was in April when White House officials believed they were nearing a deal to spin off TikTok into a new company with U.S. ownership that fell apart after China backed out following Trump's tariff announcement.

It is not clear how many times Trump can — or will — keep extending the ban as the government continues to try to negotiate a deal for TikTok, which is owned by China's ByteDance. While there is no clear legal basis for the extensions, so far there have been no legal challenges to fight them.

Top Senate Democrats ‘deeply concerned’ over escalating tensions with Iran

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and the top Democrats on several key committees said in a joint statement Wednesday evening that they are “deeply concerned about a lack of preparation, strategy, and clearly defined objectives” amid uncertainty about whether President Trump will decide to strike Iran.

The Democrats say Trump should seek authorization from Congress if he is “considering taking the country to war.”

They urged Trump to “prioritize diplomacy and pursue a binding agreement that can prevent a nuclear-armed Iran and reduce the risk to our diplomats, our service members, and the hundreds of thousands of Americans living in the Middle East.”

Senior European diplomats are set to hold nuclear talks with Iran in Geneva on Friday

Senior European diplomats are set to hold nuclear talks with Iran in Geneva on Friday, according to a European official familiar with the matter.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly, said the high-ranking diplomats from Germany, France and the United Kingdom as well as the European Union’s top diplomat will gather for the meeting in Switzerland.

The planned meeting comes as President Donald Trump is weighing approval for the U.S. military to join Israel in carrying out strikes on Iran’s nuclear program.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP