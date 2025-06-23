Nation & World News
Nation & World News

The Latest: The White House defends its massive bombing campaign against Iran

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told ABC News on Monday morning that Iran was an “imminent threat” and President Donald Trump is the “first president with the guts to actually do something about it.”
President Donald Trump speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Saturday, June 21, 2025, after the U.S. military struck three Iranian nuclear and military sites, directly joining Israel's effort to decapitate the country's nuclear program. (Carlos Barria/Pool via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

President Donald Trump speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Saturday, June 21, 2025, after the U.S. military struck three Iranian nuclear and military sites, directly joining Israel's effort to decapitate the country's nuclear program. (Carlos Barria/Pool via AP)
By The Associated Press
54 minutes ago

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told ABC News on Monday morning that Iran was an “imminent threat” and that President Donald Trump is the “first president with the guts to actually do something about it.” She was definitive about the outcome of U.S. strikes, saying they “took away Iran’s ability to create a nuclear bomb.” Over the weekend, American stealth bombers, fighter jets and a submarine struck Iran with bombs and missiles - joining Israel’s attempt to wipe out Iran's nuclear program.

Here's the Latest:

Trump just ‘raising a question’ about regime change

Leavitt said U.S. operations in the Middle East haven’t changed despite Trump raising the possibility of toppling Iran’s theocratic leaderships.

“The president was just simply raising a question that I think many people around the world are asking,” she told reporters on Monday morning.

She added, “if they refuse to engage in diplomacy moving forward, why shouldn’t the Iranian people rise up against this brutal terrorist regime?”

Leavitt says Democrats were notified about U.S. attack on Iran

Trump's bombardment of three sites in Iran quickly sparked debate in Congress over his authority to launch the strikes, with Republicans praising Trump for decisive action even as many Democrats warned he should have sought congressional approval.

Leavitt rejected accusations that Democrats were not given a heads up about the U.S. attack on Iran.

“We did make bipartisan calls,” Leavitt told Fox News. She said House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries “couldn’t be reached.”

Traditionally, there are bipartisan briefings for congressional leaders, even for classified missions.

Leavitt insisted the White House was “not obligated to tell anybody” about the plans but “we gave these calls as a courtesy.”

Pakistan condemns Trump shortly after nominating him for Nobel

Pakistan condemned U.S. President Donald Trump for bombing Iran, less than 24 hours after saying he deserved a Nobel Peace Prize for defusing a recent crisis with India.

Relations between the two South Asian countries plummeted after a massacre of tourists in Indian-controlled Kashmir in April. The nuclear-armed rivals stepped closer to war in the weeks that followed, attacking each other until intense diplomatic efforts, led by the U.S., resulted in a truce for which Trump took credit.

President Donald Trump turns from the podium after speaking from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Saturday, June 21, 2025, after the U.S. military struck three Iranian nuclear and military sites, directly joining Israel's effort to decapitate the country's nuclear program, as Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth listen. (Carlos Barria/Pool via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

An electronic billboard beams an image of President Donald Trump alongside the message "Thank you, Mr. President" referring to the U.S. involvement in the war between Israel and Iran, in Ramat Gan, Israel, Sunday, June 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Smoke billows after an Iranian missile struck an oil refinery in Haifa, northern Israel, early Monday, June 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Credit: AP

Israel orders 300,000 people in Tehran to evacuate while Trump issues ominous warning

Trump says he'll decide whether US will directly attack Iran within 2 weeks

US inserts itself into Israel’s war with Iran, striking 3 Iranian nuclear sites

The Latest

FILE - A for sale sign stands outside a residence in Niles, Ill., Monday, July 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

Credit: AP

May home sales barely move as high mortgage rates, prices, weigh on housing market

7m ago

The Latest: Israel strikes Iranian government targets as Trump muses about 'regime change'

10m ago

As it attacks Iran's nuclear program, Israel maintains ambiguity about its own

12m ago

Featured

President Donald Trump (right) and Vice President JD Vance sit in the Situation Room on Saturday, June 21, 2025, at the White House in Washington. (White House via AP)

Credit: AP

Trump’s Iran strike divides Georgia Republicans — and Democrats, too

Top state officials, including Gov. Brian Kemp, voice support for U.S. bombing of nuclear sites in Iran, but staunch Trump ally MTG is among the strike's sharpest critics

Judge: Arrests could result from plan to end homelessness in downtown Atlanta before World Cup

Atlanta is scrambling to create housing for homeless people before the World Cup arrives, but a judge says the plan could lead to some arrests of homeless people.

EXCLUSIVE

Historic land deal halts mine planned next to Georgia’s Okefenokee Swamp

The move puts an immediate halt to a project that scientists and environmentalists had feared could irreparably damage North America’s largest blackwater swamp.