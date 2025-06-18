Nation & World News
The Latest: Hegseth taking questions as Trump demands Iran's surrender to Israel

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is returning to Capitol Hill on Wednesday for another potentially combative hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee as airstrikes between Iran and Israel threaten a potentially devastating wider war
Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth testifies during a Senate Committee on Appropriations subcommittee hearing to examine proposed budget estimates for fiscal year 2026 for the Department of Defense, on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.)
By The Associated Press
19 minutes ago

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is returning to Capitol Hill on Wednesday for another potentially combative hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee as airstrikes between Iran and Israel threaten a potentially devastating wider war. President Donald Trump has demanded Iran's "UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER," and Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned that joining the Israeli strikes will "result in irreparable damage" for the United States."

TikTok still isn't banned: Trump is expected to sign yet another order extending the deadline for TikTok's Chinese owner to divest the popular video-sharing app. Despite a ban on the app in the U.S. that went into effect the day before Trump's inauguration, this will be the third time Trump has extended the deadline.

A federal judge has blocked the administration from limiting passport sex markers for many transgender and nonbinary Americans. And Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is " alert and recovering" after being hospitalized out of caution following an allergic reaction, department spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said.

Here is the Latest:

Hegseth faces more grilling from Congress as Iran-Israel conflict escalates

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is returning to Capitol Hill on Wednesday for the last in a series of often combative hearings before lawmakers, who have pressed him on everything from a ban on transgender troops to his use of a Signal chat to share sensitive military plans.

The questions — which also have touched on his firings of top military leaders and even some of his inner circle of advisers — may be dominated by the escalation of airstrikes between Iran and Israel that threaten a potentially devastating regional war. But he is still expected to face sharp questions about his chaotic tenure, his opposition to women in combat jobs and efforts to shift funding from troop housing to border security.

The U.S. has shifted significant numbers of refueling tankers and fighter aircraft to position them to be able to respond if needed to the conflict, such as possible evacuations or airstrikes. Hegseth said this week that was done to protect U.S. personnel and airbases.

Trump says new ‘magnificent’ flagpoles to be installed at White House

Trump says that the two new flagpoles he’s paying for will be installed Wednesday on the White House grounds.

The White House broke ground last week on construction projects ordered by Trump to pave over the grass in the Rose Garden and install flagpoles on the north and south lawns.

The projects are part of a series of personal touches that Trump, a real estate developer turned politician, has added or is adding to the Executive Mansion and its grounds since he opened his second term in January.

“These are the most magnificent poles made,” Trump said in a social media posting “They are tall, tapered, rust proof, rope inside the pole, and of the highest quality. Hopefully, they will proudly stand at both sides of the White House for many years to come!”

36 countries face Wednesday deadline to commit to addressing US travel concerns

A weekend diplomatic cable sent by the State Department instructs embassies and consulates in the 36 countries, mostly in Africa, to gauge willingness to commit to improving their citizens' travel documentation and take steps to address the status of their nationals in the U.S. illegally.

Countries that fail to address the concerns within 60 days risk being added to the U.S. travel ban.

The cable says the countries should reply by Wednesday 8 pm ET. There is no specific consequence outlined for countries that do not respond or commit.

State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce declined to comment on the specifics in the cable, which was described to The Associated Press, but said the administration wanted nations to improve their own vetting processes for passport-holders, accept their nationals deported from the U.S. and take other steps to ensure their citizens are not a threat to the U.S.

The Washington Post first reported on the cable.

U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he attends a family photo session during the G7 Summit, in Kananaskis, Alberta, Monday, June 16, 2025. (Suzanne Plunkett/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

Michelle Kasper of Fountain Valley, argues with a Trump supporter who said his name is Donald J. Trump during the No Kings protest in Huntington Beach, Calif., on Saturday, June 14, 2025. (Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register via AP)

Credit: AP

Protesters hold signs and chant slogans during a protest against the Trump Administration's immigration policies in Paramount, Calif. on Tuesday, June 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Credit: AP

