The Latest: California senator removed after interrupting news conference by Kristi Noem

LULAC calls forceable removal of US senator a ‘direct assault on our democracy’

Leaders from the League of United Latin American Citizens, along with various national Latino organizations, expressed their outrage and condemned Padilla’s removal from Noem’s press conference.

“What happened to Senator Alex Padilla is nothing less than an outrageous abuse of power and a direct assault on our democracy,” Roman Palomares, LULAC national president, said in a statement. “That a Latino U.S. Senator was physically removed from a public press event simply because he dared to ask tough questions of a federal cabinet official is unacceptable and will not be silently tolerated in our country.”

Court hearing over Trump’s use of the National Guard to help with immigration raids begins

The court room was packed and spilled into an overflow room.

U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer opened by saying, “The issues are extremely significant.” He said he intends to act “expeditiously.”

White House on Padilla: ‘He wanted attention’

The White House, like DHS, also criticized Padilla’s behavior at Noem’s press conference.

“Padilla didn’t want answers; he wanted attention,” White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson said. “Padilla embarrassed himself and his constituents with this immature, theater-kid stunt – but it’s telling that Democrats are more riled up about Padilla than they are about the violent riots and assaults on law enforcement in LA.”

Kamala Harris calls removal of US senator from Noem’s news conference a ‘stunning abuse of power’

Padilla was “representing the millions of Californians who are demanding answers to this Administration’s actions in Southern California,” Harris said on the social media platform X. “This is a shameful and stunning abuse of power”

‘THE TRUMP CARD IS COMING’

The U.S. Commerce Department says so on its new website for “The Trump Card,” which cost $5 million and entitles buyers to legal permanent residency, also known as a green card.

The government announced plans in February for “The Trump Card” to replace EB-5 investor visas. Dozens of countries around the world offer “golden visas” to wealthy individuals.

President Donald Trump said on his Truth Social site that the waiting list is open and unveiled the card design. The gold-colored card prominently features a drawing of the president with a bald eagle in front of him and the Statue of Liberty behind. It reads “United States of America” across the top, “The Trump Card” on the right side in bolder letters with stars around it, and Trump’s signature above the $5 million figure.

“Thousands have been calling and asking how they sign up to ride a beautiful road in gaining access to the Greatest Country and Market anywhere in the World,” Trump wrote.

House passes Trump’s request to cut funding for NPR, PBS and foreign aid

The House narrowly voted to cut about $9.4 billion in spending already approved by Congress as Trump's administration looks to follow through on work by the Department of Government Efficiency when it was overseen by Elon Musk.

The package targets foreign aid programs and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which provides money for National Public Radio and the Public Broadcasting Service, as well as thousands of public radio and television stations around the country. The vote was 214-212.

Republicans are characterizing the spending as wasteful and unnecessary, but Democrats say the rescissions are hurting the United States’ standing in the world and will lead to needless deaths.

▶ Read more about the funding

House Democratic caucus chair calls Trump administration ‘unhinged’

“Donald Trump’s administration is unhinged,” said Rep. Pete Aguilar, the Democratic caucus chair and a fellow Californian to Sen. Padilla.

Aguilar tied the removal of Padilla to hearings on Capitol Hill today, including remarks by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

“Secretary Hegseth is lying across the street just like he’s been lying all week, and Kristi Noem has no answers to any of these questions,” said Aguilar.

“We’re demanding answers, and we’re demanding accountability. And this caucus of Democrats will not stand until we get that,” Aguilar said.

Noem said Padilla was after ‘political theater’

The Homeland Security secretary told Fox News that “this man burst into the room, started lunging towards the podium, interrupting me and elevating his voice.”

Noem said Padilla “did not identify himself” even though video shows him doing that before he was removed from the room.

“Perhaps he wanted the scene,” she said, adding that she would have been happy to speak to Padilla if he had an appointment.

Noem said they talked privately after the confrontation and exchanged phone numbers.

Padilla says he was removed from news conference for asking Secretary Noem about ‘extreme’ immigration enforcement

US Sen. Alex Padilla said he was demanding answers about the Trump administration’s “increasingly extreme immigration enforcement actions” from Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem when he was forcibly removed from her news conference in Los Angeles.

Padilla said he and his colleagues had received little to no response to their questions in recent weeks so he attended the briefing for more information.

“If this is how this administration responds to a senator with a question ... I can only imagine what they are doing to farm workers, to cooks, to day laborers throughout the Los Angeles community,” Padilla said.

Sen. Padilla identified himself before being removal. DHS said they thought he was an attacker

“Senator Padilla chose disrespectful political theatre and interrupted a live press conference without identifying himself or having his Senate security pin on as he lunged toward Secretary Noem,” The Department of Homeland Security said in a statement.

Padilla was told repeatedly to back away and did not comply with officers’ repeated commands, it said, adding “The Secret Service thought he was an attacker and officers acted appropriately.”

Despite DHS’s assertions that Padilla did not identify himself, he is heard saying “I’m Sen. Alex Padilla” as an agent pushes him away.

Noem met with Padilla afterward and they held a 15-minute meeting.

Democrats in Congress react to Padilla’s removal

Senators shared Padilla video with each other on floor during votes

At the Capitol, senators were sharing the video with each other as they gathered on the Senate floor for a series of votes.

Sen. Lisa Blunt Rochester, D-Del., said she texted Padilla immediately “to let him know. we support him.”

She said she also showed it to Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D.

“I think he was as shocked as we all were,” Blumt Rochester said. “So, hopefully we will come together as one voice.”

Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat, called the video “utterly revolting” and said there should be consequences.

“If they can do this kind of violent reprisal against a United States senator just for showing up at a you press conference, it can happen anywhere,” Blumenthal said.

Senate GOP Leader wants the facts on what happened to Sen. Padilla

“Obviously we will have response,” said Senate Majority Leader John Thune at the U.S. Capitol. “But I want to know the facts, find out exactly what happened.”

Justice Department instructs prosecutors to be ‘on standby’ in anticipation of more protests

In a message sent Thursday, a Justice Department official told U.S attorneys across the country to prioritize federal cases against protesters who engage in violence and destruction.

The official said U.S. attorney’s office leadership “should be on standby” to monitor enforcement efforts and prepare to respond in in the event investigations are warranted, according to an email reviewed by The Associated Press.

The email cites several potential federal charges, including assault, civil disorder and damage of government property. The Justice Department official said U.S. attorney’s offices should “push out press releases whenever you file charges in these matters.”

In a statement, the Justice Department said it respects the right of peaceful protest “to engage on important issues,” but “will not tolerate unlawful violence” and “destruction of property.”

“We are prepared to respond accordingly,” the department said.

Newsom talks removal of Padilla

Gov. Newsom called the removal of Sen. Padilla from the press conference “outrageous” on a social media post.

“This is outrageous, dictatorial, and shameful. Trump and his shock troops are out of control,” he said. “This must end now.”

Sen. Padilla began shouting over Noem before he was removed

Noem says Padilla did not ask for a meeting with her and she criticized his interruption. “I think everybody in America would agree that that was inappropriate,” she said.

California Sen. Alex Padilla crashed Noem’s LA press conference

U.S. Senator Alex Padilla of California was forcibly removed from Homeland Security Secretary Kristie Noem’s press conference in Los Angeles on Thursday, June 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Etienne Laurent)

The Democratic U.S. senator was forcibly removed from the room after he began speaking over her.

Kristi Noem calls some LA protests activity ‘un-American’

The Homeland Security secretary specifically highlighted the waving of Mexican flags by some protesters.

Some protesters have argued the flags are an expression of pride in one’s homeland, something they say couldn’t be more American.

Noem said that immigration authorities will continue to carry out arrests of people in the country illegally who have criminal records, and that protesters who engage in vandalism and violence will “face consequences.”

Protesters clash with security outside Tucson, Arizona, ICE office

Protesters confronted masked security officers outside an ICE office in Tucson on Wednesday, blocking a roadway, throwing balloons filled with paint at them and spray painting anti-ICE graffiti on the gates and walls of the facility.

Video clips show a security officer who was hit with a water bottle firing a less than lethal gun in response, masked protesters holding makeshift shields as they inch toward the security team, and a member of the security team setting off what appeared to be a flash-bang device.

At one point, a security officer sprayed a chemical irritant at protesters. A protester responded by firing an even larger volume of irritant at security officers. A protester then threw a barricade at security officer, though he missed. Security officers pulled back.

It’s unclear if the security officers were private security or federal agents. The Associated Press left messages with the Tucson Police Department and ICE’s operation in Arizona.

Dozens arrested in immigration protests in Pacific Northwest

Police in the Pacific Northwest made dozens of arrests at protests against the Trump administration’s military deployment in Los Angeles and immigration raids around the country.

Mayor Lisa Brown in Spokane, Washington, issued a curfew from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday after hundreds of people showed up to protest the arrest of two men at a check-in with immigration officials after their work permits were revoked.

Spokane police said they arrested more than 30 people, mostly for pedestrian interference or similar charges.

In Seattle, officers made eight arrests after a small segment of an otherwise peaceful crowd of protesters set fire to a dumpster Wednesday night.

And in Portland, Oregon, three people were arrested after they started a small fire against an ICE building, police said.

The Spokane crowd tried to prevent a transport van from taking the two detained immigrants to the privately run Northwest immigration detention center in Tacoma. Among those arrested was former City Council President Ben Stuckart, who said he was the legal guardian of one of the detained men, Venezuelan asylum seeker Cesar Alexander Alvarez Perez, 21.

Alvarez Perez and Colombian Joswar Slater Rodriguez Torres both had work visas and full-time jobs at a Walmart, Stuckart said. Stuckart accompanied them to appointments at the immigration office on Wednesday and put out a call for demonstrators after they were detained.

Police arrested another 81 people during LA protests, bringing the total to nearly 470

The 81 arrests on Wednesday and through the night were largely for failing to leave the area in defiance of law enforcement’s orders, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a press release Thursday.

Two people were arrested for assaulting a police officer with a weapon, and another for resisting arrest.

Since Saturday, there have been nearly 470 arrests in the city as part of the protests, and at least nine officers received injuries, most of which were minor

Sen. Rand Paul accepts belated invite to White House picnic

The Kentucky senator, who earlier claimed he and his family had been "uninvited" to the gathering by White House staff, posted a photo on X of his grandson wearing a MAGA hat.

What is DOD directive 1344.10, the military regulation on politics Hegseth could not cite?

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, an Army veteran, was asked repeatedly about DOD Directive 1344.10 – one of the key instructions to service members on what political activities they can and cannot do while in uniform.

He could not, but said he was “sure” he was familiar with it.

The multi-page document outlines what speech, donations or participation – including showing up at political rallies in uniform – service members can not do.

Questions arose about the regulation after members of of the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg this week were directed to stand behind Trump at Fort Bragg and booed and cheered during various incendiary remarks by Trump, including against former President Joe Biden, and a pop-up MAGA merchandise stand sold souvenirs to troops in uniform.

CBO says Republican tax bill will take from the poor and give to the rich

Republicans’ tax bill would end up taking money out of the poorest Americans’ pockets, while benefitting the wealthiest households the most, according to an analysis released Thursday by the Congressional Budget Office.

Households toward the bottom of the income distribution would see their resources decrease by $1,600 per year (in 2025 dollars), whereas resources for middle income households would see their resources increase because of the bill by an annual average of $500 and $1,000. The highest income households will see their income increase by $12,000, according to the CBO.

Republicans, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent have criticized the CBO for their methodology and claim that if the tax bill is not passed, the U.S. could head toward economic catastrophe.

Democratic governors of New York and Illinois are defiant about the possibility of being arrested over immigration policies

The topic arose Thursday as they testify at the Capitol because of an escalating feud between California Gov. Gavin Newsom and President Trump's border czar, Tom Homan, who has warned that even public officials will be arrested if they obstruct federal immigration enforcement.

“If Tom Holman comes to Albany to arrest me, I’ll say ,‘Go for it,’” quipped New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. “You can’t intimidate a governor.”

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker had a similar retort to the question posed by Democratic Rep. Maxwell Frost of Florida about a scenario where federal agents come governors’ mansions.

“He can try,” Pritzker said. “I will stand in the way of Tom Homan going after people who don’t deserve to be frightened in their communities. I would rather he came and arrested me than do that to the people of my state.”

Hegseth celebrates military records of three females – until he learns they are transgender

Hegseth agreed that the accomplishments of three female service members whose service records were read into the hearing by Air Force veteran and California Democratic lawmaker Chrissy Houlahan are to be celebrated — until he learned they are transgender.

They included a pilot with 50 combat missions, an Army major whose evaluation put her in the top 5% of their officer class and another highly ranked ROTC instructor.

“I would commend the major, the aviator and the instructor for their service,” Hegseth said.

“And yet you are actually kicking out these three highly qualified service members solely because of their identity,” Houlahan said. “These are trans women.”

“You are using the very same arguments that have been used against desegregating the military or allowing women to serve or allowing gay people to serve. And in all those cases, those arguments were wrong,” Houlahan added.

Hegseth then doubled down on his justifications for ending their service — that gender dysphoria is a disqualifying medical condition. The issue is still being challenged in the courts.

Former Missouri congressman Billy Long confirmed as IRS commissioner

Long has been confirmed to lead the Internal Revenue Service, an agency he once sought to abolish. His Senate confirmation on Thursday gives the beleaguered IRS a permanent commissioner after months of acting leaders and massive staffing cuts that have threatened to derail next year’s tax filing system.

Democratic senators strongly opposed Long’s nomination based on the Republican’s past work for a firm that pitched a fraud-ridden coronavirus pandemic-era tax break and on campaign contributions he received after President Donald Trump picked him.

Trump says Israeli attack on Iran over Tehran’s nuclear program is not imminent but ‘could very well happen’

“I don’t want to say imminent, but it looks like it’s something that could very well happen,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Thursday.

Trump added that he remains concerned about a “massive conflict” in the Middle East if Iran does not negotiate, and continues to urge Tehran to make a deal.

Hegseth told Congress meanwhile that the U.S. is “positioned properly” if Israel does strike Iran.

Questioned by lawmakers on whether Israel could drag the U.S. into a larger conflict if U.S. munitions are used against Iran, Hegseth said the military is postured to to protect U.S. interests in the region.

“Bibi Netanyahu is going to put his country first, and we’re going to put our country first, and we’re positioned properly in the region to assure you we are prepared for any potential contingency,” Hegseth said.

Overnight the U.S. told military dependents at Middle East bases they could evacuate and has cautioned Americans against traveling in the region.

Hegseth Trump remains “committed to creating the conditions for peace, creating the conditions for talks where Iran does not have the ability to develop a nuclear weapon.”

Trump says he doesn’t ‘feel like a king’

People opposed to Trump are planning "No Kings" demonstrations around the country on Saturday while Trump hosts a military parade in Washington.

Trump laughed off the opposition during a White House event.

“I don’t feel like a king. I have to go through hell to get stuff approved,” he said.

Trump joked that if he was a king, he wouldn’t have to call up lawmakers and encourage them to advance his agenda.“We’re not a king at all,” he said.

US faith leaders counsel nonviolent resistance to ICE raids and lead by example

Faith leaders across denominations are joining nationwide protests against the Trump administration’s immigration raids, and making a united call for nonviolence in face-offs with law enforcement.

Some faith leaders who oppose the raids say it’s their moral duty to peacefully stand against injustice. They follow a long tradition for social justice-minded clergy and laypeople who believe nonviolent resistance is essential for social change. Some congregations also are joining Saturday’s “No Kings” demonstrations.

“We’re like Jesus — nonviolent,” said the Rev. Jacqui Lewis, senior pastor of Middle Collegiate Church in New York City. But nonviolence is not silence, she said — it “often means confronting people with the truth.”

Trump says he would have ‘total control’ of US Steel in Nippon Steel partnership

Trump says he would control U.S. Steel as part of the agreement by Nippon Steel to invest in the Pennsylvania-based company.

“We have a golden share, which I control,” said Trump, although it was unclear what he meant by suggesting that the federal government would determine what U.S. Steel does as a company.

The Japan-based steelmaker had been offering nearly $15 billion to purchase U.S. steel in a merger delayed on national security concerns since Joe Biden’s presidency.

The terms of the partnership remain unclear, but Trump said the White House would control U.S. Steel based on his terms, and the company would have “51% ownership by Americans.”

Trump added that he’s “a little concerned” about what future presidents would do with their golden share, “but that gives you total control.”

Trump signs resolutions blocking California's ban on sales of new gas-powered cars, strict emissions limits

The president signed resolutions to wipe out California’s ability to set its own standards on vehicle emissions, and insisted that dealerships would be fine going forward — “they’re going to do better than ever before.”

The EV mandates from California and other states would have harmed affordability of cars and trucks and limited consumer choice and industry competitiveness, said John Bozzella, president and CEO of the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, which represents major car makers.

“Everyone agreed these EV sales mandates were never achievable and wildly unrealistic," Bozzella said. “Customers don’t want the government telling them what kind of car to buy. What they want is a range of choices like efficient gas-powered, battery electric, hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles.”

“President Trump deserves credit for identifying this problem — and doing something about it. He got behind this repeal before the EV mandates did real damage to the auto industry in America, stood up for customer choice and helped restore a degree of balance to U.S. emissions regulations.”

Trump touts early record on crypto

Trump reiterated his support for pro-crypto legislation in Congress during video remarks played at a conference Thursday.

In a recorded address to the conference in New York hosted by the cryptocurrency exchange giant Coinbase, Trump said he’s proud to have been labeled “the first crypto president.”

“I really do consider that a very big honor, actually,” said Trump, who received sizeable financial support from cryptocurrency promoters in his presidential campaign.

Trump touted early moves to promote cryptocurrency such as the appointment of Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Paul Atkins. The SEC has dropped or paused numerous enforcement actions against major crypto companies, including against Coinbase.

The president also expressed support for pro-crypto legislation including a bill related to stablecoins that’s nearing final Senate approval.

Gov. Greg Abbott mobilizes National Guard in Texas

Abbott said Thursday he’s ordered more than 5,000 Texas National Guard troops and more than 2,000 state police to be deployed around Texas to assist local law enforcement in managing protests against Trump and to support federal immigration raids.

Abbott had not previously detailed how many guard troops he had mobilized and his statement did not detail where the guard troops were sent. Some troops were seen at a protest Wednesday night in downtown San Antonio near the Alamo. More protests are planned in cities such as Houston and Austin as part of the national “No Kings” demonstrations scheduled for Saturday.

“Peaceful protests are part of the fabric of our nation, but Texas will not tolerate the lawlessness we have seen in Los Angeles in response to President Donald Trump’s enforcement of immigration law,” said Abbott. “Anyone engaging in acts of violence or damaging property will be arrested and held accountable to the full extent of the law. Don’t mess with Texas — and don’t mess with Texas law enforcement.”

Harvard researcher released from custody

A judge released a Russian-born scientist and Harvard University researcher charged with smuggling frog embryos into the United States on bail Thursday.

Kseniia Petrova, 30, has been in federal custody since February.

Petrova was returning from a vacation in France, where she had stopped at a lab specializing in splicing superfine sections of frog embryos and obtained a package of samples for research. She was later questioned about the samples while passing through a U.S. Customs and Border Protection checkpoint at Boston Logan International Airport.

She told The Associated Press in an interview in April that she did not realize the items needed to be declared and was not trying to sneak anything into the country. After an interrogation, Petrova was told her visa was being canceled.

▶ Read more on the Harvard researcher's case

Trump calls Jerome Powell a ‘numbskull’ and says rate cuts would save taxpayers money

Trump renewed his attacks on the Federal Reserve chairman for not lowering the central bank’s benchmark interest rate.

Powell has resisted rate cuts, given Trump’s tariffs uncertainty and the deficit-expanding tax cuts package that passed the House and being debated in the Senate.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at the 75th anniversary conference of the Federal Reserve Board’s International Finance Division at the Federal Reserve in Washington, Monday, June 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Trump asserted that inflation has fallen enough for Powell to afford to cut a full percentage point off the federal funds rate that determines what banks charge each other for overnight loans. He said this would save the U.S. $300 billion a year in debt service costs.

The president is operating on the premise that a lower federal funds rate would also bring down the roughly 4.4% rate on 10-year U.S. Treasury notes. Fed policy choices can influence that rate, but the interest charged on U.S. debt is ultimately determined by investors in the financial markets.

Was it classified or not? Hegseth, Marine Corps veteran go rounds on Signal use at Congressional hearing

In a dizzying exchange on the military strike information that Hegseth shared on at least two group Signal chats — one including Cabinet members and a second group chat that included his wife and brother — Hegseth tried to argue that the classification markings of any information about those military operations details could not be discussed with lawmakers at a House Armed Services Committee hearing Thursday.

That became a quick trap, as Hegseth has tried to argue that nothing he posted — on strike times and munitions dropped on Houthis in Yemen — was classified. Marine veteran Rep. Seth Moulton, a Massachusetts Democrat, jumped on the disparity.

“You can very well disclose whether or not it was classified,” Moulton said.

“What’s not classified is that it was an incredible successful mission,” Hegseth responded.

Pentagon Inspector General report on Hegseth Signal use expected in days, lawmaker says

Rep. Seth Moulton harshly questioned Hegseth on his use of the Signal app to share military attack plans. Moulton revealed that the Pentagon’s inspector general report of the secretary’s Signal is expected in days.

Moulton, a Massachusetts Democrat who served in the military as a Marine, asked Hegseth whether he would hold himself accountable if the inspector general finds that he placed classified information on the app.

Hegseth would not directly say if he would hold himself accountable, saying only that he serves “at the pleasure of the president.”

Republicans accuse Democratic governors of protecting criminals

Rep. James Comer, chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, opened Thursday’s hearing with large, full-color posters on display showing men who the Republicans said were in the country illegally when arrested for crimes in Illinois, Minnesota and New York.

“Sanctuary policies do not protect Americans, they protect criminal illegal aliens,” Comer told the states’ Democratic governors.

There's no legal definition of a sanctuary jurisdiction. It generally refers to governments with policies limiting cooperation with federal immigration enforcement. Courts have upheld the legality of such laws, but Trump's administration has sued several states and cities, asserting their policies violate the U.S. Constitution or federal law.

Illinois, Minnesota and New York also were among 14 states and hundreds of cities and counties listed by the Department of Homeland Security as "sanctuary jurisdictions defying federal immigration law."

▶ Read more about the Congressional hearing on 'sanctuary jurisdictions'

Hegseth tells Congress Pentagon has military plans for potential Panama, Greenland invasions

The defense secretary revealed it in a heated exchange with Washington Democrat Rep. Adam Smith, confirming that the Pentagon has drafted plans to take Greenland and Panama by force if necessary.

“I don’t think the American people voted for President Trump because they were hoping we would invade Greenland,” Smith said.

“I think the American people would want the Pentagon to have plans for any particular contingency,” Hegseth responded.

Drawing up contingency plans for potential conflicts is not unusual at the Pentagon, but Trump wants to increase U.S. influence in Panama and has suggested the U.S. military take Greenland, which has become more strategic as the U.S. seeks to bolster defenses against China.

“Greenland is not for sale,” said Jacob Isbosethsen, the government's representative to the U.S., pushing back Thursday at an Arctic Institute forum in Washington.

Third day of Pete Hegseth testimony: No answers, no budget, and frustrated lawmakers

The defense secretary offered no additional details on the defense budget and did not address questions on many of the programs lawmakers still do not have information on to fund — criticism that came from both the leading Republican and Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee.

Hegseth also faced scathing criticism from Washington Democrat Adam Smith, the ranking member, that his emphasis on social changes instead of programs is leading the Pentagon in the wrong direction.

Smith asked Hegseth why he has focused so much time on pulling books from academy shelves, or images from DOD websites, instead of giving lawmakers a budget. Hegseth ignored the comments and reiterated that his goal is to “restore the warrior ethos.”

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP