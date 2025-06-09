The late Jim Irsay's 3 daughters take charge of Colts under his transition plan

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts are moving forward with the late Jim Irsay's transition plan for ownership, which calls for his three daughters to take charge of the club.
The team said Monday that Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt and Kalen Jackson each would continue to hold the title of owner, which they have done since 2012 when they were named vice chairs. Irsay-Gordon is now CEO, and Foyt is executive vice president. Jackson will be chief brand officer.
Irsay died last month at age 65. He had long battled issues of health and addiction and had been far less visible following a fall at his home in December.
All three of the sisters grew up around the Colts, just as their father did before taking over as owner following the death of his father, Robert Irsay, in 1997.
Irsay-Gordon has represented the Colts at various NFL meetings since 2004, three years before Foyt joined the front office. Foyt had previously worked for the NFL in London. Jackson has been leading the family's initiative to raise awareness of mental health.
___
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl
Featured
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com
The drama in the lieutenant governor race will come from the Senate floor
Five of the expected candidates for Georgia's next lieutenant governor are state senators, setting up what is expected to be a lively session. Only one is a Democrat, so far.
More storms hitting metro Atlanta through afternoon, evening
Scattered storms are expected in parts of Georgia throughout the afternoon. A stronger, more organized storm will arrive by nightfall as a cold front moves in.
YSL case has finally ended, and ‘absolutely everybody lost,’ experts say
Atlanta's yearslong YSL racketeering trial finally comes to an end with no murder convictions.