The death toll from San Antonio flooding rises to 13. All those missing have been found

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The death toll from heavy rains that inundated parts of San Antonio has risen to 13, and all those missing have been found, authorities said Saturday.

More than 7 inches (18 centimeters) of rain fell over a span of hours on Thursday, causing fast-rising floodwaters to carry more than a dozen cars into a creek.

Some people climbed trees to escape. Firefighters rescued more than 70 people across the nation's seventh-largest city.