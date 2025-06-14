Nation & World News
The death toll from San Antonio flooding rises to 13. All those missing have been found

The death toll from heavy rains that inundated parts of San Antonio has risen to 13, and all those missing have been found
Vehicles sit in the river after being swept away by floodwaters in San Antonio, Tx., on Thursday, June 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Lekan Oyekanmi)

Vehicles sit in the river after being swept away by floodwaters in San Antonio, Tx., on Thursday, June 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Lekan Oyekanmi)
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The death toll from heavy rains that inundated parts of San Antonio has risen to 13, and all those missing have been found, authorities said Saturday.

More than 7 inches (18 centimeters) of rain fell over a span of hours on Thursday, causing fast-rising floodwaters to carry more than a dozen cars into a creek.

Some people climbed trees to escape. Firefighters rescued more than 70 people across the nation's seventh-largest city.

More than a dozen cars got stuck or overturned in Beital Creek. The San Antonio Fire Department said 11 of those who died were found in the Perrin Beitel search area around the creek. One person was found several miles upstream.

Authorities respond after vehicles were swept away by floodwaters in San Antonio, Tx., on Thursday, June 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Lekan Oyekanmi)

A crew works near a vehicle that was swept away in floodwaters in San Antonio, Texas, on Thursday, June 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Lekan Oyekanmi)

A police vehicle blocks a flooded roadway in San Antonio, Tx., where a vehicle was stranded after heavy rains in the city on Thursday, June 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Lekan Oyekanmi)

A crew works near a vehicle that was swept away in floodwaters in San Antonio, Texas, on Thursday, June 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Lekan Oyekanmi)

A military parade commemorating the Army's 250th anniversary, coinciding with President Donald Trump's 79th birthday, crosses over the Potomac River from Virginia into Washington, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Washington. Robert E. Lee's home, Arlington House, stands at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., rear. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

