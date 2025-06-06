Nation & World News
Texas Tech pitcher NiJaree Canady signs a second $1 million-plus NIL deal, AP source says

Texas Tech pitcher NiJaree Canady has signed another $1 million-plus NIL deal, a person with knowledge of the agreement told The Associated Press
By CLIFF BRUNT – Associated Press
37 minutes ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Texas Tech pitcher NiJaree Canady has signed another $1 million-plus NIL deal, a person with knowledge of the agreement told The Associated Press on Friday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the situation publicly.

ESPN first reported the deal.

The name, image and likeness deal came hours before Canady was set to pitch for the Red Raiders in the decisive Game 3 of the Women's College World Series championship series against Texas.

Canady signed a similar deal with Texas Tech last year after she had led Stanford to the World Series semifinals two straight years. It has paid off — she leads the nation in wins (34) and ERA (0.97) and has thrown every pitch for the Red Raiders in the World Series.

