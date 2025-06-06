Texas Tech alum Patrick Mahomes cheers Red Raiders on to victory in Game 2 of the WCWS

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Texas Tech evened up the finals of the Women's College World Series on Thursday night with one of the Red Raiders' biggest supporters on hand.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and former Texas Tech signal caller Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, cheered on the Red Raiders, who hung on to beat Texas 4-3 in Game 2 of the series behind the solid pitching of NiJaree Canady, forcing a decisive third game on Friday night.

Both teams will be trying to win their first national championship.