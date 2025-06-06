Texas Tech alum Patrick Mahomes cheers Red Raiders on to victory in Game 2 of the WCWS

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Texas Tech evened up the finals of the Women's College World Series on Thursday night with one of the Red Raiders' biggest supporters on hand.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and former Texas Tech signal caller Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, cheered on the Red Raiders, who hung on to beat Texas 4-3 in Game 2 of the series behind the solid pitching of NiJaree Canady, forcing a decisive third game on Friday night.
Both teams will be trying to win their first national championship.
“Come on!!! Let's go!” Mahomes posted on social media during the game, which started 50 minutes late because of storms.
Mahomes and his wife were animated and seemingly in full “sports fan” mode throughout the game. He appeared to be as involved in the game as he was in all his Super Bowl appearances, standing, clapping, yelling and encouraging the Red Raiders, hanging on every pitch.
Prior to Game 1 on Wednesday, Mahomes gifted each Texas Tech player with a letterman-style jacket and a pair of shoes in Texas Tech Colors.
“First off, I love Texas Tech and everything Texas Tech's about,” Mahomes told ESPN from an extension of the press box at Devon Park. “To have Nija here along with the other girls has been fun to watch. I've always loved softball and watching it. I'm happy it's been back in the Olympics and happy to have them here in Oklahoma City.”
___
AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Keep Reading
Featured
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
Who tinkered with a Georgia county border? Line moved behind a powerful sheriff’s house.
Borders don't usually move without any votes or laws, but that's what happened in rural northeast Georgia when a county line shifted around the house of a sheriff.
Westside neighborhoods push back against Georgia Power substation
Residents say the plan to place a substation in historic Vine City is case of environmental injustice.
Presenting the 2024-25 AJC high school athletes of the year
Here are the top athletes in 27 GHSA sports whose performances during the past year led to individual glory and team success.