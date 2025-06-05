Breaking: ‘Horrible loss’ is latest proof Braves are a bad team | AJC's Michael Cunningham weighs in
Teen girl testifies behind closed doors in Wander Franco trial in the Dominican Republic

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco has appeared in court in the Dominican Republic in a sexual abuse case involving a 14-year-old girl who testified behind closed doors
Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco sits in court during his trial on charges of sexually abusing a minor, in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, Monday, June 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Ricardo Hernandez)

Credit: AP

16 minutes ago

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco appeared in court Thursday in the Dominican Republic in a sexual abuse case involving a 14-year-old girl who testified behind closed doors.

Prosecutors also privately disclosed audio and video related to the girl as evidence during the trial that began earlier this week.

Franco’s attorneys have argued that the evidence submitted by prosecutors has been manipulated and distorted.

Little else was known about Thursday’s proceedings because the press was not allowed in the courtroom for most of them.

Franco, 24, faces charges of sexually abusing a minor, sexual and commercial exploitation against a minor, and human trafficking.

He was having an All-Star season in 2023 before officials in the Dominican Republic began investigating allegations that he had been in relationship with a minor and had paid her mother some $17,000 for consent.

The girl’s mother was charged with money laundering and is under house arrest.

Franco, who was charged in July 2024 and is on supervised release, could face up to 30 years in prison if found guilty.

He is currently on Major League Baseball’s restricted list after initially being placed on administrative leave.

The trial is expected to continue on Friday.

