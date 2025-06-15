Taiwan adds China’s Huawei and SMIC to export control list

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s Commerce Ministry has added Chinese chipmakers Huawei Technologies and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) to its export control list, as trade and technology frictions between the self-ruled island, China and the United States increase.

Inclusion on the “strategic high-tech commodities” list means Taiwanese companies will need to obtain export permits before selling goods to the respective companies. Other entities on the list include organizations such as the Taliban and al-Qaeda, as well as other companies in China, Iran and elsewhere.

The export control entities list was last updated on Sunday. Neither Huawei nor SMIC initially commented on their inclusion.