Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Taiwan adds China’s Huawei and SMIC to export control list

Taiwan’s Commerce Ministry has added Chinese chipmakers Huawei Technologies and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp to its export control list, as trade and technology frictions between the self-ruled island, China and the United States increase
FILE - A customer carries his purchased Huawei product outside a Huawei store after he attended the Huawei new product launch conference in Beijing, on Sept. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - A customer carries his purchased Huawei product outside a Huawei store after he attended the Huawei new product launch conference in Beijing, on Sept. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)
Updated 56 minutes ago

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s Commerce Ministry has added Chinese chipmakers Huawei Technologies and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) to its export control list, as trade and technology frictions between the self-ruled island, China and the United States increase.

Inclusion on the “strategic high-tech commodities” list means Taiwanese companies will need to obtain export permits before selling goods to the respective companies. Other entities on the list include organizations such as the Taliban and al-Qaeda, as well as other companies in China, Iran and elsewhere.

The export control entities list was last updated on Sunday. Neither Huawei nor SMIC initially commented on their inclusion.

Huawei and SMIC have both been sanctioned by the U.S. The two companies are producing China’s most advanced homegrown artificial intelligence chips in an effort to compete with U.S.-based Nvidia and supply Chinese tech firms with the much-needed chips amid export curbs.

Taiwan is home the world’s largest chipmaker, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), a major supplier for Nvidia.

Last November, the U.S. ordered TSMC to halt supplies of certain advanced chips to Chinese customers as part of broader efforts to restrict China’s access to cutting-edge technologies.

China claims self-ruled Taiwan as its own territory, to be annexed by force if necessary. The U.S. is Taiwan's biggest unofficial ally and arms seller.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Trucks move through containers piled up at a container terminal in Nanjing in east China's Jiangsu province on June 3, 2025. (Chinatopix Via AP)

Credit: AP

New disputes emerge ahead of US-China trade talks in London

China says its exports to the US fell 35% in May, as trade talks are due to start in London

Why 2 Chinese aircraft carriers are operating in the Pacific together for the first time

The Latest

Israeli soldiers dig through rubble to search for survivors in a residential area hit by a missile fired from Iran, near Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, June 15, 2025.(AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Credit: AP

The Latest: Death toll grows as Israel and Iran trade attacks for third day

17m ago

Helicopter carrying Hindu pilgrims crashes in India's Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, killing 7

49m ago

Anti-Trump demonstrators crowd streets, parks and plazas across the US. Organizers say millions came

1h ago

Featured

Toi Cliatt, Trina Martin and her son, Gabe Watson, say they were traumatized when an FBI SWAT team raided their Atlanta home by mistake in 2017. (Courtesy of Institute for Justice)

Credit: Courtesy Institute for Justice

U.S. Supreme Court revives Atlanta family’s lawsuit over botched FBI raid

The U.S. Supreme Court sent Martin's case back to appeals court giving her another chance to pursue claims against the federal government over the botched predawn raid.

What to know about Trump protests in metro Atlanta this weekend

Protests against President Trump's policies (dubbed "No Kings Nationwide Day of Defiance") are planned throughout the U.S. this weekend.

When COVID disrupted Delta’s pilot wing pin supply chain, its pilots had an idea

What’s now known as the ‘Legacy Wings’ tradition lives on.