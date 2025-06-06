Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Symbolism and smiles during the stoning of the devil ritual at the Hajj

More than 1.6 million Muslims are completing a core element of the Hajj, the symbolic stoning of the devil
Muslim pilgrims cast stones at pillars in the symbolic stoning of the devil, the last rite of the annual Hajj, in Mina near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Friday, June 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Muslim pilgrims cast stones at pillars in the symbolic stoning of the devil, the last rite of the annual Hajj, in Mina near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Friday, June 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)
By BARAA ANWER – Associated Press
34 minutes ago

MINA, Saudi Arabia (AP) — For some, the stoning of the devil ritual at the Hajj in Saudi Arabia marks a solemn moment, a complete submission to God. For others, it represents a victory over evil.

Subardi Abdulaha, from Indonesia, was one of more than 1.6 million pilgrims in Mina on Friday throwing pebbles at pillars with gusto.

“I’m doing the jamarat,” said Abdulaha, referring to the three vast concrete structures. He smiled and his eyes lit up. “I throw the stone as a symbol against Satan!”

Pilgrims had collected their pebbles overnight Thursday from Muzdalifah, an area located a few kilometers (miles) away from Arafat, a hill outside the city of Mecca with great spiritual significance. They must throw seven pebbles at each of the three pillars.

Mina is where Muslims believe the Prophet Ibrahim's faith was tested when God commanded him to sacrifice his only son Ismail.

The devil appeared before Ibrahim three times, trying to dissuade him from obeying God. The prophet responded each time by throwing stones at the devil, driving him away.

Ibrahim was prepared to submit to the command, but God stayed his hand and spared his son. In the Christian and Jewish versions of the story, Abraham is ordered to kill his other son, Isaac.

The Eid al-Adha holiday, observed worldwide by Muslims and timed to coincide with the end of the Hajj, celebrates Ibrahim's submission to God.

After the stoning ritual, men shaved their head and women trimmed their hair by a length of a fingertip. Those who could afford it sacrificed an animal.

Saudi officials were stationed throughout Mina to assist pilgrims, providing them with directions and distributing water to ease the strain of the heat. Temperatures reached a high of 46 degrees Celsius (114 degrees Fahrenheit) on Friday.

Many pilgrims went to Mecca afterwards to circuit the Kaaba, the black, cube-shaped structure in the holy city, and walk between the hills of Safa and Marwah, completing the core rites of the Hajj.

A Muslim pilgrim holds stones during the symbolic stoning of the devil, the last rite of the annual Hajj, in Mina near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Friday, June 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A Muslim pilgrim drinks water as he arrives to attend the symbolic stoning of the devil, the last rite of the annual Hajj, in Mina near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Friday, June 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A Muslim pilgrim shaves his head, a significant part of the Umrah and Hajj rituals in Islam, during the symbolic stoning of the devil, the last rite of the annual Hajj, in Mina near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Friday, June 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A Muslim pilgrim casts stones at pillars in the symbolic stoning of the devil, the last rite of the annual Hajj, in Mina near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Friday, June 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Muslim pilgrims gather at top of the rocky hill known as the Mountain of Mercy, on the Plain of Arafat, during the annual Hajj pilgrimage, near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, June 15, 2024.(AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool, File)

Credit: AP

What is the Hajj pilgrimage and what is Eid al-Adha? Why are they significant for Muslims?

No kids, excess heat and payment plans. What to know about Hajj 2025

Saudi Arabia stops 269,678 Muslims without Hajj permits from entering Mecca

The Latest

Dallas Stars head coach Pete DeBoer, center, watches play against the Winnipeg Jets in the second period of Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series in Dallas, Sunday, May 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Credit: AP

Dallas Stars fire coach Pete DeBoer after losing in the West final

9m ago

The Latest: Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ ex-girlfriend sobs while describing abuse during testimony

17m ago

Hiring in the US slows, though employers still added a solid 139,000 jobs in May

19m ago

Featured

The Atlanta Beltline has plans for a $3 million pilot program to bring autonomous vehicles to the Westside Trail. Beltline officials have proposed a 12-month trial featuring four driverless shuttles from Beep. (Handout)

Credit: Handout

Atlanta Beltline’s driverless vehicle pilot program a go

12-month trial will bring autonomous shuttles to Westside Trail during World Cup.

5 disturbing stats about the Braves’ struggles

If the Braves are going to turn this around, it needs to happen soon.

Federal cuts, rising costs force Georgia schools into hard financial choices

Georgia school systems are looking for places to trim their budgets as financial challenges loom. One superintendent warned they're “on a collision course to insolvency.”