Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Sweden's Maja Stark wins the U.S. Women's Open for her first major championship

Maja Stark continued the steady play she had demonstrated all week to win the U.S. Women’s Open and claim her first major championship Sunday at Erin Hills
Maja Stark, of Sweden, putts on the 18th hole during the fourth round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at Erin Hills Sunday, June 1, 2025, in Erin, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Maja Stark, of Sweden, putts on the 18th hole during the fourth round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at Erin Hills Sunday, June 1, 2025, in Erin, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt York)
By STEVE MEGARGEE – Associated Press
5 minutes ago

ERIN, Wis. (AP) — Maja Stark continued the steady play she had demonstrated all week to win the U.S. Women’s Open and claim her first major championship Sunday at Erin Hills.

Stark carded a final round 72 and finished with a four-round total of 7-under 281 to beat top-ranked Nelly Korda and Japan’s Rio Takeda by two strokes.

Stark received a $2.4 million winner’s prize in the biggest event of the women’s golf season.

The 25-year-old Stark became the sixth Swede to win an LPGA major, and the first since Anna Nordqvist earned the Women's British Open title in 2021.

Stark, who played at Oklahoma State from 2019-21, is the first Swede to win a U.S. Women’s Open since Annika Sorenstam in 2006.

This is Stark's second LPGA title. She also won the 2022 ISPS Handa World Invitational, a Ladies European Tour event in Northern Ireland that was co-sanctioned with the LPGA Tour.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Nelly Korda hits from the 18th tee during the fourth round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at Erin Hills Sunday, June 1, 2025, in Erin, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Maja Stark, of Sweden, hits from the 15th tee during the fourth round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at Erin Hills Sunday, June 1, 2025, in Erin, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Rio Takeda, of Japan, putts on the fifth hole during the fourth round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at Erin Hills Sunday, June 1, 2025, in Erin, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Mao Saigo, of Japan, hits from the 18th tee during the second round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at Erin Hills Friday, May 30, 2025, in Erin, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: AP

Mao Saigo shoots 66 to take US Women's Open lead as she chases her 2nd major title of the year

Maja Stark avoids mistakes to take 1-shot lead into final round of the U.S. Women's Open

6-way tie for 1st-round lead at 4-under 68 in US Women's Open at Erin Hills

The Latest

In this image taken from video released June 1, 2025, by a source in the Ukrainian Security Service shows a Ukrainian drone striking Russian planes deep in Russia's territory. (Source in the Ukrainian Security Service via AP)

Credit: AP

Ukraine destroys 40 aircraft deep inside Russia ahead of peace talks in Istanbul

5m ago

Thousands evacuated in 3 provinces as Canadian wildfires threaten air quality into some US states

19m ago

Scottie Scheffler joins Tiger Woods as only repeat winners at Memorial

24m ago

Featured

U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) listens as House Homeland Security Chairman Mark Green (R-TN) speaks to the media after the House narrowly passed a bill forwarding President Donald Trump's agenda, May 22, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Congress wants Medicaid recipients to work. Georgia provides a model.

Congressional Republicans look to require able-bodied Medicaid recipients to work to get coverage, as Georgia does. But the state program has its critics.

Summer will bring major events to Atlanta: Here’s what’s in store

Summer is always a season with lots to do, and 2025 is no exception. Atlanta has a packed calendar ahead; here are some things to check out for yourself.

Fulton officer fatally shoots person who charged at him with flat metal, GBI says

The GBI is investigating after authorities say a Fulton County police officer shot and killed someone who charged at the officer with a pipe at the Heritage Station Apartments

2h ago