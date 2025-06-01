Sweden's Maja Stark wins the U.S. Women's Open for her first major championship

ERIN, Wis. (AP) — Maja Stark continued the steady play she had demonstrated all week to win the U.S. Women’s Open and claim her first major championship Sunday at Erin Hills.

Stark carded a final round 72 and finished with a four-round total of 7-under 281 to beat top-ranked Nelly Korda and Japan’s Rio Takeda by two strokes.

Stark received a $2.4 million winner’s prize in the biggest event of the women’s golf season.