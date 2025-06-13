Nation & World News
Sweden and the Netherlands say before NATO summit they will spend 5% of GDP on defense

Sweden and the Netherlands say they intend to increase defense spending to 5% of their gross domestic product in line with U.S. President Donald Trump’s demands
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, right, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte hold a joint press conference in Stockholm, Sweden, Friday June 13, 2025. (Stefan Jerrevång/TT News Agency via AP)

By LORNE COOK and MOLLY QUELL – Associated Press
1 hour ago

BRUSSELS (AP) — Less than two weeks before a NATO summit, Sweden and the Netherlands said Friday that they intend to increase defense spending to 5% of their gross domestic product, in line with U.S. President Donald Trump’s demands.

Trump and his NATO counterparts meet for a summit in the Netherlands on June 24-25, where they're due to agree a new defense spending target. He insists that Europe must look after its own security, while Washington focuses on China and its own borders.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said that “Sweden will reach a new NATO spending target to 5% of GDP, where at least 3.5% of GDP will be allocated towards core defense requirements to fulfill NATO’s new capability targets."

“We are in a specific geographical situation where we need to meet the future threats from Russia,” Kristersson told reporters in Stockholm, standing alongside NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte.

After Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, NATO's 32 allies agreed to spend at least 2% of GDP on their military budgets. But NATO's new plans for defending Europe and North America against a Russian attack require investment of at least 3%.

The aim now is to raise the bar to 3.5% for core defense spending on tanks, warplanes, air defense, missiles and hiring extra troops. A further 1.5% would be spent on things like roads, bridges, ports and airfields so armies can deploy more quickly, as well as preparing societies for possible attack.

According to the most recent NATO figures, Sweden was estimated to have spent 2.25% of its GDP on defense last year. The Netherlands spent 2.06%, among 22 of the 32 allies who reached NATO’s old benchmark.

The Dutch caretaker government announced on Friday that it would increase spending on defense to 3.5% of GDP in an effort to meet the 5% goal. It’s not clear where the approximately 18 billion euros ($20 billion) will come from.

Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans called the decision “historic” and told reporters after a Cabinet meeting that he hoped other NATO countries would also increase their spending.

“My expectation is that this will happen,” he said.

Poland and the Baltic countries — Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania — have already publicly committed to 5%, and Rutte said last week that most allies were ready to endorse the goal.

A big question still to be answered is what time frame countries will get to reach the new spending goals. A target date of 2032 was initially floated, but Rutte has said that Russia could be ready to launch an attack on NATO territory by 2030.

The United States insists that a near-term deadline must be set. But Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Thursday that his country would get to 5%,. but would require a decade to do so.

___

Molly Quell reported from The Hague, Netherlands.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte attends the "Weimar Plus" Ministerial meeting in Rome, Thursday, June 12 2025. (Mauro Scrobogna/LaPresse via AP)

Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, left, and Mark Rutte, NATO Secretary General, prior to the "Weimar Plus" Ministerial meeting dedicated to Ukraine and European security in Rome, Italy, Thursday, June 12, 2025. (Mauro Scrobogna/LaPresse via AP)

Britain's Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, left, welcomes Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte to Downing Street in London, Monday, June 9, 2025. (Jordan Pettitt/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

FILE - This undated photo provided by Murray Osorio PLLC shows Kilmar Abrego Garcia. (Murray Osorio PLLC via AP)

Credit: AP

Toi Cliatt, Trina Martin and her son, Gabe Watson, say they were traumatized when an FBI SWAT team raided their Atlanta home by mistake in 2017. (Courtesy of Institute for Justice)

Credit: Courtesy Institute for Justice

