Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Supreme Court's final opinions of the term are coming Friday, Chief Justice Roberts says

The Supreme Court will issue the final opinions of its term on Friday
FILE - Chief Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court John Roberts speaks during a lecture to the Georgetown Law School graduating class of 2025, in Washington, May 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Chief Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court John Roberts speaks during a lecture to the Georgetown Law School graduating class of 2025, in Washington, May 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
1 hour ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court will issue the final opinions of its term on Friday.

Chief Justice John Roberts made the courtroom announcement Thursday. Six cases remain to be decided, including whether President Donald Trump's executive order on birthright citizenship can take effect anywhere in the United States.

Other remaining cases include whether Maryland parents with religious objections can remove their children from lessons using LGBTQ storybooks and a fight over a second majority Black congressional district in Louisiana.

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, Dec. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Credit: AP

Supreme Court has 6 cases to decide, including birthright citizenship

22m ago

Supreme Court work goes on with 10 cases to decide, including birthright citizenship

LISTEN

Immigration lawyer talks birthright citizenship, student visas and protests

The ‘Politically Georgia’ team discuses the current immigration landscape with attorney Chuck Kuck.

The Latest

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark claps from the bench during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm, Tuesday, June 24, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Credit: AP

Fever's Caitlin Clark ruled out of Thursday night matchup vs Sparks with groin injury

5m ago

These are the celebs who are attending Jeff Bezos’ Venice wedding

8m ago

College graduates face toughest job market in more than a decade as hiring slows

16m ago

Featured

Bumper to bumper traffic travels northbound on the I-85 just past the I-285 overpass, also known as Spaghetti Junction, in Doraville. In late May and June of this year, several drivers have pulled out weapons and fired guns at other motorists on metro Atlanta roadways. (Jason Getz/AJC 2023)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Metro Atlanta road rage: Routine drives can quickly turn violent, experts say

‘Power mad’: Why a far-right Georgia GOP faction is splintering

Defections from a far-right faction within the Georgia's Republican Party show it is losing influence in state politics.

Jake Paul’s $39 million Georgia property is fit for a ‘big kid,’ broker says

Social media influencer and professional boxer Jake Paul said much of the $39 million he paid to buy a massive South Georgia property in April came from fighting Mike Tyson