Supreme Court rules for girl with epilepsy in opinion that could affect education access lawsuits

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court sided with a teenage girl with a rare form of epilepsy on Thursday in a unanimous ruling that could make it easier for families like hers to go to court over access to education.

The girl's family says that her Minnesota school district didn’t do enough to make sure she has the accommodations she needs to learn, including failing to provide adequate instruction in the evening when her seizures are less frequent.

But lower courts ruled against the family's discrimination claims in court, despite finding the school had fallen short. That’s because courts in that part of the country require plaintiffs in lawsuits against schools to show officials used “bad faith or gross misjudgment,” a higher legal standard than most disability discrimination claims.