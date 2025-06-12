Georgia News
Supreme Court revives lawsuit from Atlanta family whose home was wrongly raided by the FBI

34 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court revives lawsuit from Atlanta family whose home was wrongly raided by the FBI.

Janice Buttrum has been denied parole five times in the last 44 years. She was imprisoned at 17 for her role in a murder and sexual assault of a young woman in North Georgia. Given the crime, she must do more time, the board told her. (Photo illustration: Philip Robibero/AJC)

Credit: Philip Robibero / AJC

Locked up as teens: Lawsuit says Georgia gave them no path to parole

Two federal lawsuits accuse the Georgia parole board of violating U.S. Supreme Court rulings around the incarceration of teenagers.

8-year-old shot, woman arrested after ‘large altercation’ in South Fulton

Authorities did not clarify the relationship between the child and the woman.

Man killed at Buckhead apartments after fight with estranged wife, police say

Atlanta police were called around 11:30 p.m. to the Cortland Peachtree Battle apartments on Peachtree Road after receiving reports of shots fired.

2h ago

Demonstrators retreat from DeKalb County police and tear gas during a protest against immigration raids and deportations on Buford Highway in metro Atlanta on Tuesday. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

‘We are not California or New York,’ Georgia AG warns amid protests

A big election with a tiny turnout: Few voters show up for Georgia PSC primary

Turnout in Georgia's statewide elections for the Public Service Commission is so low that several counties might close polling places for the runoffs.

30 years later, teenage girl found dead behind Atlanta home is identified

In 1995, children made a horrific discovery behind a southwest Atlanta home: A girl had been buried in a shallow grave. She has now been identified thanks to a Texas DNA lab.