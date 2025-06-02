Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Suns coaching search down to 2 candidates, Cavs assistants Bryant and Ott, AP source says

The Phoenix Suns have whittled their coaching search down to two candidates, with Cleveland Cavaliers assistants Johnnie Bryant and Jordan Ott making the cut, a person familiar with the search confirmed
FILE - Cleveland Cavaliers assistant coach Johnnie Bryant in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Dec. 27, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Cleveland Cavaliers assistant coach Johnnie Bryant in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Dec. 27, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By DAVID BRANDT – Associated Press
1 hour ago

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns have whittled their coaching search down to two candidates, with Cleveland Cavaliers assistants Johnnie Bryant and Jordan Ott making the cut, a person familiar with the search confirmed on Monday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the news has not been officially announced by the team. ESPN first reported that Bryant and Ott were the two finalists.

The Suns are looking for their fourth coach in four seasons after firing Mike Budenholzer following a miserable 36-46 season that ended without a trip to the playoffs.

Bryant and Ott are expected to meet with Suns management later this week.

The 39-year-old Bryant has been in the NBA for more than a decade as an assistant with the Utah Jazz and New York Knicks before joining the Cavaliers as associate head coach in 2024. He played in college at Utah.

The 40-year-old Ott has worked for the Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Lakers and the Cavaliers. He also worked as a video coordinator under Tom Izzo at Michigan State, which is where Suns owner Mat Ishbia played as a walk-on from 1999 to 2003.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/nba

FILE - Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia watches players warm up prior to Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, April 28, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, file)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh speaks to media after an NFL team practice, Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills, Md. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Credit: AP

Harbaugh says cutting ties with Justin Tucker was a 'complex' decision for the Ravens

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 34 as Thunder top Timberwolves 124-94 to advance to NBA Finals

Michigan State announces Georgia Tech’s J Batt as its next athletic director

1h ago

The Latest

This image taken from video provided by KATU-TV shows an entrance to the Union Gospel Mission as police investigate a stabbing in Salem, Ore., June 1, 2025. (KATU-TV via AP)

Credit: AP

Stabbing attack at Oregon homeless shelter sends 11 people to hospital, man in custody

3m ago

French Open: No. 1 Jannik Sinner dominates Andrey Rublev to reach the quarterfinals

3m ago

Texas is poised to become the latest GOP state to exert control over university curriculum

4m ago

Featured

U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) listens as House Homeland Security Chairman Mark Green (R-TN) speaks to the media after the House narrowly passed a bill forwarding President Donald Trump's agenda, May 22, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Congress wants Medicaid recipients to work. Georgia provides a model.

Congressional Republicans look to require able-bodied Medicaid recipients to work to get coverage, as Georgia does. But the state program has its critics.

Summer will bring major events to Atlanta: Here’s what’s in store

Summer is always a season with lots to do, and 2025 is no exception. Atlanta has a packed calendar ahead; here are some things to check out for yourself.

Fulton officer fatally shoots man who charged at him with flat metal, GBI says

The GBI is investigating after authorities say a Fulton County police officer shot and killed someone who charged at the officer with a pipe at the Heritage Station Apartments