Suns add 7-footer Mark Williams, send two first-round picks to Hornets, AP source says

Williams was one of two 7-footers the Suns added during the first round of the NBA draft. The Suns are also expected to get Duke center Khaman Maluach, who was selected by the Rockets with the No. 10 overall pick but is part of a trade that will send 15-time All-Star Kevin Durant to Houston.

Williams averaged 15.3 points and 10.2 rebounds per game for the Hornets last year, providing plenty of production when healthy. He was the No. 15 overall pick out of Duke in the 2022 draft.

The Hornets attempted to trade Williams last year to the Los Angeles Lakers, but the deal was later rescinded because the center failed his physical.

The Lakers had agreed to send rookie Dalton Knecht and Cam Reddish along with draft considerations to get the 23-year-old Williams, a third-year pro from Duke and a former first-round draft pick. Los Angeles was looking for a big man at the time to replace Anthony Davis, who was traded to Dallas along with Max Christie for superstar Luka Doncic.

Charlotte also was supposed to receive the Lakers’ first-round pick in 2031 and a first-round pick swap in 2030.

Instead, the Lakers nixed the trade after learning more about Williams, who has a lengthy injury history including back problems that had limited him to 84 of a possible 212 NBA games over his three seasons at that point.

The Hornets sent out a statement welcoming Williams back to the team, but it created an awkward relationship.

It wasn't immediately clear if Williams has already taken a physical or had his medicals reviewed by Phoenix.

