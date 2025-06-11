Strong earthquake strikes Taiwan near east coast city of Hualien, agencies say

Buildings in Taipei shook for about a minute. There were no immediate reports of major damage.

Hualien, located 154 kilometers (95.6 miles) south of the capital Taipei, is relatively thinly populated compared to the highly congested western side of the island of 23 million people, which is frequently struck by quakes.

Taiwan lies along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” a line of seismic faults encircling the Pacific Ocean from Chile to New Zealand where most of the world’s earthquakes occur.

Taiwan's worst modern quake, a magnitude 7.7 temblor that killed 2,415 people and damaged buildings in 1999, led to tightened building codes, better response times and coordination and widespread public education campaigns on earthquake safety. Schools and workplaces hold earthquake drills, while cellphones buzz whenever a strong earthquake is detected.

Earthquake damage since then has been significantly reduced.

