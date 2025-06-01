Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Strauss' 'Blue Danube' is beamed into space as Vienna celebrates with a concert

Strauss' “Blue Danube” waltz has finally made it into space, nearly a half-century after missing a ride on NASA's Voyagers
Members of the Vienna Symphony Orchestra perform "The Blue Danube" waltz as it is transmitted into deep space towards Voyager 1. in Vienna, Austria, on Saturday, May 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Members of the Vienna Symphony Orchestra perform "The Blue Danube" waltz as it is transmitted into deep space towards Voyager 1. in Vienna, Austria, on Saturday, May 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)
28 minutes ago

VIENNA (AP) — Strauss' "Blue Danube" waltz has finally made it into space, nearly a half-century after missing a ride on NASA's twin Voyager spacecraft.

The European Space Agency's big radio antenna in Spain beamed the waltz into the cosmos Saturday. Operators aimed the dish at Voyager 1, the world's most distant spacecraft more than 15 billion miles (24 billion kilometers) away. Traveling at the speed of light, the music was expected to overtake Voyager 1 within 23 hours.

The Vienna Symphony Orchestra performed the “Blue Danube” during the space transmission, which actually sent up a version from rehearsal. It's part of the yearlong celebration marking the 200th birthday of Johann Strauss II, who was born in Vienna in 1825. The Strauss space send-off also honors the 50th anniversary of ESA's founding.

Launched in 1977 and now in interstellar space, each of the two Voyagers carries a Golden Record full of music but nothing from the waltz king. His “Blue Danube” holds special meaning for space fans: It's featured in Stanley Kubrick's 1968 sci-fi film “2001: A Space Odyssey.”

A member of the Vienna Symphony Orchestra plays on harp during "The Blue Danube" waltz as it is transmitted into deep space towards Voyager 1. in Vienna, Austria, on Saturday, May 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Members of the Vienna Symphony Orchestra perform "The Blue Danube" waltz as it is transmitted into deep space towards Voyager 1. in Vienna, Austria, on Saturday, May 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Members of the Vienna Symphony Orchestra perform "The Blue Danube" waltz as it is transmitted into deep space towards Voyager 1. in Vienna, Austria, on Saturday, May 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A member of the Vienna Symphony Orchestra plays on harp during "The Blue Danube" waltz as it is transmitted into deep space towards Voyager 1. in Vienna, Austria, on Saturday, May 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

This undated photo released by the European Space Agency shows the 35 meter-diameter deep-space dish antenna, DSA-2, in Cebreros, Spain, receiving the first signals from Venus Express. (ESA via AP)

Credit: AP

Strauss' 'Blue Danube' waltz is launching into space to mark his 200th birthday

Astronomers discover strange new celestial object in our Milky Way galaxy

Miss Atomic Bomb: The woman, the mystery and the man who solved it

The Latest

Lithuania's Defense Minister Dovile Sakaliene delivers her speech during the 22nd Shangri-La Dialogue summit in Singapore, Sunday, June 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

Credit: AP

Top defense officials say Ukraine war has blurred lines, exposing global threats

15m ago

Nationals' 10-run first inning in win over Diamondbacks caps an encouraging May

25m ago

At least 21 Palestinians killed while heading to Gaza aid hub, hospital says

43m ago

Featured

Savannah Chrisley, daughter of former reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, speaks outside the Federal Prison Camp on May 28, 2025, in Pensacola, Fla. President Donald Trump pardoned Todd and Julie Chrisley, who were found guilty of defrauding banks out of $36 million and hiding millions in earnings to avoid paying taxes. (Dan Anderson/AP)

Credit: Dan Anderson/AP

Trump’s pardons may backfire, former federal prosecutors warn

The president's actions could erode faith in the justice system and deter federal investigators and prosecutors, Atlanta attorneys say.

A Georgia kid placed 3rd in national spelling bee. He hopes to return in 2026.

Georgia fifth grader Sarv Dharavane placed third in the Scripps National Spelling Bee, the youngest participant to make the final round.

South Georgia mayor among those arrested, indicted for election interference

Prosecutors say Owens and the 2 election officials improperly blocked voters from casting ballots in a special election. Polling places were locked the morning of the vote.