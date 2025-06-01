Strauss' 'Blue Danube' is beamed into space as Vienna celebrates with a concert

VIENNA (AP) — Strauss' "Blue Danube" waltz has finally made it into space, nearly a half-century after missing a ride on NASA's twin Voyager spacecraft.
The European Space Agency's big radio antenna in Spain beamed the waltz into the cosmos Saturday. Operators aimed the dish at Voyager 1, the world's most distant spacecraft more than 15 billion miles (24 billion kilometers) away. Traveling at the speed of light, the music was expected to overtake Voyager 1 within 23 hours.
The Vienna Symphony Orchestra performed the “Blue Danube” during the space transmission, which actually sent up a version from rehearsal. It's part of the yearlong celebration marking the 200th birthday of Johann Strauss II, who was born in Vienna in 1825. The Strauss space send-off also honors the 50th anniversary of ESA's founding.
Launched in 1977 and now in interstellar space, each of the two Voyagers carries a Golden Record full of music but nothing from the waltz king. His “Blue Danube” holds special meaning for space fans: It's featured in Stanley Kubrick's 1968 sci-fi film “2001: A Space Odyssey.”
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Featured
Credit: Dan Anderson/AP
Trump’s pardons may backfire, former federal prosecutors warn
The president's actions could erode faith in the justice system and deter federal investigators and prosecutors, Atlanta attorneys say.
A Georgia kid placed 3rd in national spelling bee. He hopes to return in 2026.
Georgia fifth grader Sarv Dharavane placed third in the Scripps National Spelling Bee, the youngest participant to make the final round.
South Georgia mayor among those arrested, indicted for election interference
Prosecutors say Owens and the 2 election officials improperly blocked voters from casting ballots in a special election. Polling places were locked the morning of the vote.