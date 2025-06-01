Story knocks in 3 runs and Crochet strikes out 12 in 7 innings to lead Red Sox past Braves 3-1

Crochet is tied with Washington's MacKenzie Gore for the major league lead with 101 strikeouts this season.

Aroldis Chapman earned his ninth save for the Braves.

Marcell Ozuna accounted for Atlanta's only run with a solo homer, his 10th of the season, in the bottom of the first.

Elder (2-3) allowed six hits and three earned runs, with four strikeouts and three walks in 5 1/3 innings.

Key moment

The Braves threatened in the bottom of the fourth when Matt Olson hit a leadoff double and moved to third on Ozzie Albies' single with no outs. Crochet then retired the next three batters in order, shutting down the threat.

Key stat

Crochet became the first pitcher to have 12 or more strikeouts in a game against Atlanta since Philadelphia's Zack Wheeler struck out 12 on May 7, 2023.

Up next

The Braves are off on Monday and are scheduled to throw RHP Spencer Strider (0-3, 4.50 ERA) against Arizona RHP Zac Gallen (3-7, 5.54) in their series opener on Tuesday.

The Red Sox plan to throw RHP Brayan Bello (2-1, 3.83 ERA) against LHP Yusei Kikuchi (1-5, 3.06) and the visiting Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday.

