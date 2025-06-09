Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Stanley Cup Final shifts to South Florida for Game 3 after the Panthers and Oilers split in Edmonton

The Stanley Cup Final shifts to Sunrise for Game 3 on Monday night between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers
Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl, center, reaches for the puck after being checked to the ice behind Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky (72) as Aleksander Barkov (16) and Evan Rodrigues (17) defend during the first overtime period in Game 2 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final, in Edmonton, Alberta, Friday, June 6, 2025. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl, center, reaches for the puck after being checked to the ice behind Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky (72) as Aleksander Barkov (16) and Evan Rodrigues (17) defend during the first overtime period in Game 2 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final, in Edmonton, Alberta, Friday, June 6, 2025. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
By STEPHEN WHYNO – Associated Press
1 hour ago

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Back in the same locker room that was the scene of Connor McDavid's profanity-laced outburst and the tearful ending to his first Stanley Cup Final, the Edmonton Oilers hope they can avoid the same result this time around.

Their next chance to take that step comes Monday night in Game 3 of their final rematch against the Florida Panthers, with play shifting to Sunrise after the teams split in Edmonton. The Oilers practiced in the shadow of the Panthers' championship banner and, afterwards, players stood in the same room McDavid did his post-Game 7 interview at the most disappointing moment of his NHL career.

“I think no matter how much time passes, it’ll always be on your mind (when) you get that close,” coach Kris Knoblauch said. “We’re at a new stage of our season or our path, and we’re just focused on what we need to do right now.”

The Panthers won three of their four home games in the final last year, including the first two on the way to going up 3-0 in the series. The Oilers took Games 4 and 6 in Edmonton and Game 5 at Florida before their gut-wrenching loss in Game 7.

This is also not their first trip back. They got that out of the way Feb. 27 and are very familiar with the arena thanks to last June.

“Absolutely, there’s a comfort level in that, and there’s a benefit in that,” forward Connor Brown said. “You kind of know what to expect, you’ve been here and so you learn from experience, too. To be able to kind of have had to earn that experience last year, I think we’ll benefit from it this year.”

The Panthers went 27-12-2 at home during the regular season and 4-3 during the playoffs.

“It’s never bad being in your own bed, have a nice home-cooked meal," Florida's Sam Reinhart said. “I mean, once the puck drops, you might use the crowd a little bit. You might have that little extra energy. But at this time, it’s the two best teams that are left standing. Once that puck drops, it’s going to be a real battle regardless.”

___

AP NHL playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

More Stories

Keep Reading

Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl (not shown) scores on Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky (72) as Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) looks on and Panthers' Seth Jones (3) defends during the first overtime period in Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final, in Edmonton, Alberta, on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

McDavid and Draisaitl put Oilers on their backs to beat Panthers and win Stanley Cup Final Game 1

Draisaitl scores in OT, Oilers beat Panthers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final

Defending champion Panthers are unfazed after losing Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final to the Oilers

The Latest

Travelers push their luggage through the international arrivals area at the Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, Saturday, June 8, 2025. (AP Photo/William Liang)

Credit: AP

Trump's new travel ban takes effect as tensions escalate over immigration enforcement

28m ago

Democrats are drawing closer to the crypto industry despite Trump divisions

36m ago

Tropical Storm Barbara forecast to become a hurricane Monday as Storm Cosme forms in the Pacific

1h ago

Featured

Anthony Oliver (center) of the Hall County Sheriff's Office's dive team instructs Tyler Guthrie (left) and Michael Mitchell during a recent training session. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

When someone is missing on Lake Lanier, this team takes a dangerous, emotional dive

As summer heats up, Hall County divers prepare mentally and physically for when they will be asked to search for a body.

GDOT repairing cracks on Buford Spring Connector northbound ramp to I-85

The Buford Spring Connector on-ramp to I-85 was closed for repairs Friday after settling was observed on a portion of the road.

At least 1 dead, thousands without power after strong storms hit Georgia

The system, which pushed in from Alabama, reached West Georgia around 4 p.m. Saturday. The brunt of the storm moved over the city around 7 p.m.